Kolt, Kenneth
On Nov. 20, 2022, Kenneth Kolt, husband of Corrine - known to all as “Cookie” - passed away at the age of 82. Kenny is survived by his sons, Jeremy “J” (Jody) and Ben (Sheri). He is also survived by his step-children, Daniel and Colleen. Bereaved grandchildren include Quinn and Summer. Step-grandchildren include Danny, Sean, Jacqueline and Colleen.
Friendship Circle Band provides music, therapeutic beat
Music can often serve as a universal language, bringing people together and connecting them with a simple beat. It can also have additional therapeutic and skill-building benefits for musicians. This is what Rabbi Yosef Peysin, director of youth engagement at Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, and Kevin Teplitzky,...
Shake It opens at Van Aken District
Forward Hospitality Group’s casual burger spot Shake It is open at 3396 Tuttle Road at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. Shake It offers single, double and triple beef burgers with a Shake It secret sauce and other toppings, as well as hot and regular chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, kobe beef hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, salads and sides. Customers can also order milkshakes, including classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors, and special flavors like blueberry sugar cookie, brownie, apple cobbler, peanut butter pretzel and Kit Kat.
10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff
Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Inaugural Cleveland Shops Week to start Dec. 5
Cleveland Shops will host its first Cleveland Shops Week from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 and will offer shoppers the opportunity to win $1,000 in Cleveland Shops gift cards and $100 gift cards from member retailers. Member retailers that are giving away $100 gift cards include Alson Jewelers, Buy Rite...
‘The Joy of Toys’ now open in Chagrin Falls
“The Joy of Toys: 1890 & Beyond,” will be on display through Jan. 28, 2023, at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum at 87 E. Washington St. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, includes toys through time, starting in 1890. For more information, visit...
Parallax suddenly closes, plans to eventually reopen
Parallax Restaurant and Lounge at 2179 W. 11th St. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood suddenly closed the first weekend of November. According to Cleveland Scene, the closure was spurred by a walk out of its head chef, staffing issues and other issues within the business. Parallax is owned by Zack Bruell Restaurant Group, which was founded by local restaurateur Zack Bruell. It opened in 2004.
jHUB sufganiyot workshop Dec. 11 at Dave’s Markets in Midtown
JHUB will host a sufganiyot workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dave’s Market at 1929 E. 61st St. in Cleveland’s Midtown neighborhood. The workshop will teach how to make sufganiyot, a doughnut filled with jam or custard and topped with powdered sugar, and examine the history of the treat. Registration is $10.
The Bible Players performance Dec. 3, Dec. 5 at B’nai Jeshurun
The Bible Players, a Torah comedy team, will perform from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The performances on Dec. 3 include one for prekindergarten through second graders at 10, one for...
CMNH unveils new spaces as part of transformation, expansion
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, located at 1 Wade Oval Drive in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, will open some of its new and reimagined spaces and exhibits to the public starting Dec. 7. As the museum prepares these spaces, it will be closed to the public Dec. 6,...
Moreland Hills School, Orange Inclusive Preschool ready for Orange PTA Walkathon
Moreland Hills School and Orange Inclusive Preschool students are ready to reach new heights by putting their collective best foot forward in the 2022 Orange PTA Walkathon, “Stronger Together,” which kicked off Oct. 10. The walkathon is the primary fundraiser for the preschool, elementary and middle school PTA...
Bedrock reveals Cuyahoga Riverfront plan
Real estate firm Bedrock, in partnership with the city of Cleveland and world-renowned architect David Adjaye, revealed its Cuyahoga Riverfront master plan Dec. 2 for a reimagined 35 acres and Tower City Center. The plan details the 15-to-20-year vision to reimagine the public and private land on the riverfront, primed...
GCC’s Juvenile Bindover Action program Dec. 6
Greater Cleveland Congregations Juvenile Bindover Action program will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church at 8712 Quincy Ave. in Cleveland. The event will focus on ending the abuse of discretionary bindovers in Cuyahoga County. There will also be a Zoom option. For more information,...
Local student-athletes honored by CJN, Buffalo Wild Wings
The Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Players of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings from the fall sports season were honored for their successes both on and off the playing field during an awards banquet Dec. 1. Kevin S. Adelstein, President, Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland...
Check out missions when exploring early childhood education schools
Early childhood education is the first time many children are exposed to a school environment. Different families have different preferences and goals when it comes to their children’s learning experiences. Therefore, in choosing where to send their children, parents may be wise to keep their needs and values at the forefront, and evaluate how the missions of the schools they visit will align with what they hope to accomplish.
Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum open house Dec. 3
The Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, according to a news release. Kids crafts, refreshments and music will be available to the public. Purchases from the Museum Gift Shop will be 10% off during the time of the event.
Schools work to keep ‘tripledemic’ manageable as viruses increase
As winter approaches, so does the spreading of viruses like COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Because of a surge in cases, colloquially known as the “tripledemic,” it is the responsibility of schools to take the proper measures to maximize the potential for their students to stay healthy.
