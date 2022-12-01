After ‘eye-opening’ announcement, Pens move on without Letang

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The Pens players now with the process of moving past the news of Kris Letang’s stroke and focusing on playing a game tonight against Phil Kessel and Las Vegas.

“We’ve been here before,” said forward Teddy Blueger. “He’s missed time before. Sid has missed time before, the team as a whole is greater than any one player. He’s a key guy for us, but everyone has to chip in. the guys stepping in are more than capable, good players. I think we have good depth in terms of our team. I think guys will step up and play well.”

“Putting together our best game, all the guys here are going to step up, within the D-corps too, taking up those minutes,” said defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who likely will be in the lineup replacing Letang. “He plays a lot too.”

It won’t just be Ruhwedel potentially, the team believes they have options in the minors with Ty Smith (acquired from New Jersey in the offseason), Mark Friedman and Taylor Fedun owning a lot of NHL experience.

“I think the guys that fill in are ready for that role and step up,” Blueger said. “Everyone kind of realizes guys in that position will have a little more responsibility and I think as a player you look forward to that. You want that bigger responsibility, that bigger role. You are always competing for it anyway. It’s kind of a confidence boost when you know the team is going to count on you a little bit more. You know you are going to have to be at your best. I think it takes your focus and energy to the next level.”

It doesn’t mean hearing the news was easy. The players said it made it so much better to be able to have Letang there as Mike Sullivan told them what happened.

“It was eye-opening for all of us,” Ruhwedel said. “It’s scary stuff, very serious. We are glad he is doing well right now and continues to progress.”

“Very serious health stuff, you hear about strokes it’s never really good. We’re just glad to see he’s doing well.”

“It was scary and a little bit shocking when he first told us,” Blueger said. “It was good to see him around and see he’s doing pretty well. He looks good.”

PO Joseph has become pretty close with Letang. He said after he was sure he was ok outside of the rink, as he put it, he was able to deal with it. He felt like he has been able to be there however he can for Letang, now it’s about honoring his game tonight.

“The way he plays for the team every single night,” Joseph said. “The way he puts his heart and soul into the game of hockey. We can make the best of it with him on the ice.”

“His leadership is always noticed on and off the ice,” said forward Ryan Poehling. “I think that’s going to be a big thing, but guys can step up. We have a lot of great guys with an opportunity to play well. Any professional athlete, there are going to be guys that are hurt and banged up. It’s a next guy up mentality and I think with this organization and this group we do a good job of doing it.”