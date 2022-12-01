ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune

In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
CBS News

Amazon CEO says retailer will continue to sell antisemitic film

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling an antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue sale of the film, called "Hebrews to...
AdWeek

The 30 Best Ads of 2022

When we look back on 2022, we’ll likely recall a number of defining moments that underscored the ad industry, such as the meteoric rise (and unceremonious fall) of crypto, the push to get back to pre-pandemic normalcy and the ability to band together in the face of unspeakable tragedy, just to name a few.
InsideHook

The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now

Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
teslarati.com

First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event

Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
electrek.co

Tesla Semi Delivery Event news hub: Livestream and updates

Tesla is holding its “Tesla Semi Delivery Event” today at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) to deliver the first electric truck to customers. The company is also expected to have a presentation about the production version of the truck. Here’s our news hub for the event, where...
CBS Denver

Apple being "very deliberate" on hiring amid economic uncertainty, says CEO Tim Cook

Apple, the world's most valuable company, has slowed some hiring, according to CEO Tim Cook, amid a wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley and an unpredictable economic future. "What we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate on our hiring," Cook told "CBS Mornings" at Apple's headquarters in California. "That means we're continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."
Jalopnik

Multiple GM Accounts Have Gone Silent on Twitter in Wake of Musk Ownership

It has now been over a month since Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter. The move caused a number of automakers to pause advertising on the social media platform, but one has taken it a step further. General Motors brands and its CEO seem to have stopped tweeting altogether.

Comments / 0

Community Policy