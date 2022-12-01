Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's joke about putting the cocaine back in Coca-Cola has been framed and hung in the lobby at Twitter's HQ, staffer says
Musk joked in April about putting cocaine back in Coke soon after he initially agreed to buy Twitter.
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune
In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
Less than a month after Musk takeover, half of Twitter’s top advertisers have halted activity: report
Half of Twitter’s top advertisers appear to have halted their activity on the social media platform, amid billionaire Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of the company. Fifty of Twitter’s leading 100 advertisers have stopped advertising on the site as of Nov. 21, according to a recent report from the left-leaning media watchdog Media Matters for America.
Amazon CEO says retailer will continue to sell antisemitic film
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling an antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue sale of the film, called "Hebrews to...
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
AdWeek
The 30 Best Ads of 2022
When we look back on 2022, we’ll likely recall a number of defining moments that underscored the ad industry, such as the meteoric rise (and unceremonious fall) of crypto, the push to get back to pre-pandemic normalcy and the ability to band together in the face of unspeakable tragedy, just to name a few.
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
Amazon plans to resume advertising on Twitter and spend about $100 million a year, report says
Amazon's return to Elon Musk's social media site hinges on Twitter making "some security tweaks" to its ads platform, Platformer reported.
Spotify CEO Joins Elon Musk In Roasting Apple's Policies On Twitter
In the wake of Elon Musk protesting Apple over Twitter and the "Apple tax," Spotify's CEO also reminded everyone of its antitrust complaints as well.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi Delivery Event news hub: Livestream and updates
Tesla is holding its “Tesla Semi Delivery Event” today at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) to deliver the first electric truck to customers. The company is also expected to have a presentation about the production version of the truck. Here’s our news hub for the event, where...
Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory
Tesla has delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo more than three years after Elon Musk said the company would start making the trucks.
Elon Musk says major advertisers are returning to Twitter after initial exodus
Musk offers thanks, but no elaboration.
Apple being "very deliberate" on hiring amid economic uncertainty, says CEO Tim Cook
Apple, the world's most valuable company, has slowed some hiring, according to CEO Tim Cook, amid a wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley and an unpredictable economic future. "What we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate on our hiring," Cook told "CBS Mornings" at Apple's headquarters in California. "That means we're continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring."
Jalopnik
Multiple GM Accounts Have Gone Silent on Twitter in Wake of Musk Ownership
It has now been over a month since Tesla CEO Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter. The move caused a number of automakers to pause advertising on the social media platform, but one has taken it a step further. General Motors brands and its CEO seem to have stopped tweeting altogether.
