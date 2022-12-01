Read full article on original website
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
Police: Trooper trapped in door as SUV topped 115 mph; driver arrested
A Delaware man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving for three miles with a state trooper trapped in the door of his SUV along I-295 Friday.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland State Police searching for suspect in fatal Wicomico County stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person wanted in connection with the murder of a man early Sunday morning in Wicomico County. Shortly before 12:45 a.m., officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Market Street for a report of a stabbing.
Fentanyl-Laced "Painkillers" Marked With 'M' Linked To Fatal Maryland Overdoses: Police
Law enforcement officials in Maryland are cautioning the community to be aware of fentanyl-laced pills that have been making the rounds in the region, leading to at least a pair of fatal overdoses.The Prince George's County Police Department issued an alert over the weekend about “blue-toned pills …
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
WJLA
DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood
WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:20 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found a woman inside of...
fox5dc.com
Virginia bar owners outraged over alleged shooter's plea deal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man accused of shooting into a crowded bar in Herndon, barely missing an employee, was offered a plea deal that could eventually leave him with only a misdemeanor conviction. The owners of Sully’s Pour House say they’re furious about the deal as well as the...
fox5dc.com
Virginia drunk driver charged with child neglect after 5-year-old discovered in car: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is accused of felony child neglect after officers discovered that she was allegedly driving drunk with a 5-year-old child in her car in the Woodbridge area. According to Prince William County Police, around 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, officers pulled over a car for ignoring a...
Drive-by shooting in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for cash for gold robbery scheme in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a cash-for-gold robbery scheme. Back in October, Fairfax County police believe a man stopped to help a group of people along I-495. A woman reportedly said they needed money to continue their travels and offered to sell him a watch and gold jewelry.
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
19- year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Edgewater Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Edgewater Saturday. Police have charged 19-year-old Alex Salinas of Annapolis.
WUSA
Postal worker held at gunpoint, robbed in Maryland
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police are searching for a suspect after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover. Around 1 p.m. on November 2, police say a USPS mail carrier was robbed of USPS property in the 1700 block of Dutch Village Drive in Landover, Maryland.
Troopers ID man killed in Route 33 crash in Middlesex County
Troopers were called to a crash on General Puller Highway east of Philpott Road Friday evening, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.
State troopers rescue injured hunter from marshy area near Maryland wildlife refuge
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police rescued a hunter who was injured and stranded near the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday, according to authorities.State troopers used their helicopter to search for the hunter amid marshy terrain after learning that a man had fallen from a tree stand, police said in a press statement issued Saturday.They found the hunter on the ground after he had fallen 14 feet to the ground from the tree stand, according to authorities.At that point, he was in need of medical attention, police said.The crew inside the helicopter assisted first responders from Dorchester County with their ground rescue efforts, according to authorities.The crew deployed a trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. That person helped prepare the hunter for an aerial extraction, police said.State troopers used their helicopter to hoist the hunter 80 feet into the air before flying that person to a trauma center, according to authorities.
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
NBC12
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
