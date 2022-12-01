Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Avalanche Watch issued for West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:45:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: West Elk and Sawatch Mountains THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER. AVALANCHE WATCH IN EFFECT * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds will overload a weak snowpack. Very dangerous avalanche conditions on Tuesday. * WHERE...West Elk Mountains including the Anthracite Range, Ragged Range, and Ruby Range * WHEN...Very dangerous avalanche conditions and HIGH (Level 4 of 5) avalanche danger from 12 AM Tuesday to 8 AM Wednesday * IMPACTS... Avalanches will run naturally and large and dangerous avalanches will be very easy to trigger. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended on Tuesday. The latest avalanche conditions and more detailed information can be obtained at colorado.gov/avalanche
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 06:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light glaze of ice and slick conditions are possible, especially on bridges, elevated surfaces, and lesser used side roads.
Comments / 0