Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio Diner
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
myfox28columbus.com
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
myfox28columbus.com
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
Hello December! Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Dec. 2-4
According to the awesome meteorologists at News 5, the weather this weekend will be snow-free, take advantage and get out and explore! Here are some things going on this weekend to help.
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
Did you see it? Reports of meteor lighting up night sky in Northeast Ohio
EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see it?. Social media was buzzing Thursday night as many reported seeing a bright light fly through the night sky in Northeast Ohio. The American Meteor Society said early Friday that they've received 662 reports “about a fireball” that was seen in multiple states – including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
cleveland19.com
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!. A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.
Some power restored in NE Ohio after brutal winds
More than 20,000 homes in Northeast Ohio are without power Saturday morning as wind advisories and warnings are in effect in many counties.
