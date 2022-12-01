ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Travel Maven

Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio Diner

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
myfox28columbus.com

Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
Farm and Dairy

Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland

LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
NBC4 Columbus

Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
WKYC

Did you see it? Reports of meteor lighting up night sky in Northeast Ohio

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Did you see it?. Social media was buzzing Thursday night as many reported seeing a bright light fly through the night sky in Northeast Ohio. The American Meteor Society said early Friday that they've received 662 reports “about a fireball” that was seen in multiple states – including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
WKBN

Measles case confirmed at Ohio school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
cleveland19.com

Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!. A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.

