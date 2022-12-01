Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Covers The Hell Out Of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” At BMI Awards Last Night
If that one doesn’t get a crowd fired up, I don’t know what will. The song became Toby Keith’s very first #1 hit back in the early 90’s, and last night, Carrie Underwood was on-hand at the BMI Country Awards to honor him with a fantastic rendition of his hit song.
Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show
Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Jelly Roll Calls Out Travis Tritt For Country Rap Diss: “Love You Travis But This Is WRONG”
We all know and love Travis Tritt as an absolute country music hitmaking machine back in the ’90s. Of course, the man has been very vocal about his disdain for the direction modern day country music is going, and definitely falls more towards the country music purist side. With...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert Is Romantically Laced in Pink Dress & Invisible Heels at CMA Awards 2022 With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
The biggest names in country music are making their way to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight. Miranda Lambert led the way on the red carpet. The award-winning country music singer appeared alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert pulled out...
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Reba McEntire Stuns In Blue Velvet Gown, Red Sequin Dress & More At The CMA Awards
The queen of country music has arrived! Reba McEntire dazzled on the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards in a blue velvet gown. The dress paired perfectly with her iconic red hair. Reba was joined by her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Rex looked sharp in a black suit and rocked...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. Also included on the deluxe project is a 2017 duet with Nick Jonas on "Party For...
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
Kelly Clarkson Slips On Chain Boots & Denim Dress To Perform ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ at CMA Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson hit the stage at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards last night. The singer performed the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home” alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce. Clarkson wore a silver-studded, dark-blue denim dress with a flared skirt, a waist cinched in by two slim black leather belts, and full-capped sleeves. Clarkson styled the look further with large silver hoop earrings, brushed-out beachy-blond waves, and sheer black tights. For footwear, Clarkson slipped on a pair of satin short boots. The singer wore the Crescent Stretch Boot Short by Zimmermann. The $900 style featured a 3.3-inch block heel, chain detailing...
Tim Allen Once Told Blake Shelton He Wanted to Sleep With Miranda Lambert (When They Were Married)
At the 2012 CMA Awards, Tim Allen accidentally told Blake Shelton he was attracted to Shelton's then-wife Miranda Lambert.
Eric Church Shares a Sneak Peek Into His Coming-Soon Nashville Bar, Chief’s [Pictures]
As he prepares to open his new Nashville hotspot, Chief's, Eric Church is ready to share a first look at what fans can expect from the establishment. Located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, Chief's will occupy a prime spot on the downtown Nashville country star-owned bar circuit, rubbing elbows with joints owned by the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.
Morgan Wallen Drops Long-Awaited ‘Tennessee Fan’ in New Three-Song Sampler [Listen]
To whet fans' appetites for what's to come in 2023, Morgan Wallen has dropped a three-song "sampler pack" of new music. But not everything in the mini-project is completely new: In fact, one song, "Tennessee Fan," is a live favorite, and listeners have long been requesting a studio version. With...
Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration
Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
WATCH: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off Fire Alarms in Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar
Proving to be quite the pranksters, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown set off fire alarms at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee this week. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a video of him pulling a fire alarm in the bar while Brown was cracking up laughing the entire time. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan declared in the post. He also used the “#pranksters.” When the alarm went off, Bryan ran away while laughing hysterically.
Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone
It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
See Inside Reese Witherspoon’s Staggering Real Estate Holdings [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon sure has a taste for fine living, and with a distinctly Southern flair. The movie star, business mogul and Tennessee resident has lived the good life in a series of stunning homes all over the U.S. Where Does Reese Witherspoon Live?. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim...
Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Brooks & Dunn to Headline 2023 TidalWave Music Festival
TidalWave Music Festival will return in 2023, with country superstars Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and Thomas Rhett serving as headliners. The event will take place in Atlantic Beach City in New Jersey from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott,...
Taste of Country
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0