E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress At CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is stunning in a baby blue and gorgeous red carpet look as she goes thigh-slit at the 2022 CMA Awards. The 39-year-old country superstar and CALIA founder put on a leggy display as she hit up Nashville, TN on Wednesday, going for a fairytale look in periwinkle shades and 100% showing off her world-famous pins. The annual event is now in its 56th year. Also attending were country singer Miranda Lambert and pop star Katy Perry.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Slips On Chain Boots & Denim Dress To Perform ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ at CMA Awards 2022

Kelly Clarkson hit the stage at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards last night. The singer performed the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home” alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce. Clarkson wore a silver-studded, dark-blue denim dress with a flared skirt, a waist cinched in by two slim black leather belts, and full-capped sleeves. Clarkson styled the look further with large silver hoop earrings, brushed-out beachy-blond waves, and sheer black tights. For footwear, Clarkson slipped on a pair of satin short boots. The singer wore the Crescent Stretch Boot Short by Zimmermann. The $900 style featured a 3.3-inch block heel, chain detailing...
Taste of Country

Eric Church Shares a Sneak Peek Into His Coming-Soon Nashville Bar, Chief’s [Pictures]

As he prepares to open his new Nashville hotspot, Chief's, Eric Church is ready to share a first look at what fans can expect from the establishment. Located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway, Chief's will occupy a prime spot on the downtown Nashville country star-owned bar circuit, rubbing elbows with joints owned by the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.
Wide Open Country

Alan Jackson's CMA Awards Moment Doubles as a '90s Country Celebration

Alan Jackson's acceptance of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards broadcast served as a good enough excuse for a star-studded musical celebration of a '90s country icon. Before belting out Jackson's 2003 ballad "Remember When," Carrie Underwood explained the legend's role in sparking...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off Fire Alarms in Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar

Proving to be quite the pranksters, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown set off fire alarms at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee this week. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a video of him pulling a fire alarm in the bar while Brown was cracking up laughing the entire time. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan declared in the post. He also used the “#pranksters.” When the alarm went off, Bryan ran away while laughing hysterically.
Taste of Country

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

