Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.

WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the woman who was brutally murdered in Covington have been released
The funeral arrangements for the church member who was brutally murdered in Covington have been released. Visitation for Ruth Prats will start on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The funeral mass will start at 11 a.m....
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
cenlanow.com
Man found shot to death in Harvey
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies found him shot to death. In the 2600 block of Max Dr. deputies responded to a report of gunshots around 11 p.m. While on the scene in the area they received another report of a shooting nearby in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Ln.
NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide
New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
NOLA.com
Suspect in burning of Covington bodies tries to escape jail, gets caught, authorities say
The man accused of killing a Covington priest and a lay associate at his church tried to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday, then was arrested and shipped off to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies rebooked Antonio Tyson, 49,...
cenlanow.com
One arrested, one injured during Jefferson Parish bank robbery and carjacking
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish man is behind bars after a bank robbery and carjacking earlier this week, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) deputies responded to the scene of a bank robbery in the 3600 block...
cenlanow.com
Woman arrested after allegedly attacking deputies at New Orleans airport
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A woman has been arrested and accused of injuring six deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. On Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) Shannon Epstein, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s niece, was on a Spirit flight when deputies allegedly tired to remove her from the aircraft.
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
fox8live.com
Fatal car accident claims the life of man in Tangipahoa Parish
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a St. Bernard man Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3). According to police, the accident happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 442 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.
WLBT
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics.
Drive-by shooting in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.
WDSU
Covington police release chilling details of priest, associate murders
The Covington Police Department has released a timeline leading up to the chilling murders of a beloved priest and church member. The St. Tammany coroner identified the two victims found brutally murdered and burned earlier this week as the Rev. Otis Young and church member Ruth Prats. Antonio Tyson was...
wgno.com
1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
WLBT
Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
cenlanow.com
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody...
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage of Superdome officer-involved shooting released by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than two weeks after a man was shot by an officer outside the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Police Department has released video of the moments leading up to and following the shooting. On Tuesday, November 15, the NOPD says officers responded to the...
