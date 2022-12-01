Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 06:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light glaze of ice and slick conditions are possible, especially on bridges, elevated surfaces, and lesser used side roads.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Animas River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 09:38:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Animas River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
