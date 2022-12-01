Effective: 2022-12-05 06:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light glaze of ice and slick conditions are possible, especially on bridges, elevated surfaces, and lesser used side roads.

6 HOURS AGO