Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford for Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em calls

ng-sportingnews.com
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB returns to game after appearing to suffer knee injury vs. Lions
It seems Jags QB Trevor Lawrence just avoided major injury. The second-year passer, who has looked much improved over the past few weeks, found himself under a crunch of Lions defenders late in the first half. His left leg appeared to get caught in the turf as he was sacked...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 14: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
'Tis the season for gift-giving, ham-eating, and nervously sweating our make-or-break fantasy football lineup decisions. With six teams on bye, a handful of stud running backs injured, and plenty of tough matchups, it will be as difficult as ever to make start 'em, sit 'em calls. But this is also the season of giving, so ease your mind while we dish out advice in the form of our Week 14 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Leonard Fournette playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Bucs Week 13 Monday Night Football
Leonard Fournette missed last week's game because of a hip injury, but after returning to practice this week, he's officially "questionable" for Monday night's game against the Saints. Fournette's presence actually complicates start 'em, sit 'em decisions for himself and rookie breakout Rachaad White, so knowing the latest updates is key.
ng-sportingnews.com
Matthew Stafford injury update: Rams QB expected to miss remainder of season with spinal cord contusion
The Rams' nightmarish follow-up to their Super Bowl championship continued Sunday with a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks. After the game, coach Sean McVay provided information that indicated things were getting worse. McVay said that quarterback Matthew Stafford — who hasn't played since Week 11 because of a variety of...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Lamar Jackson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on Ravens QB
The Ravens are looking to make a strong playoff push to close the 2022 NFL season, but they may have to do so without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore's star quarterback is dealing with a knee injury that knocked him out of the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Broncos. The Ravens had to use backup Tyler Huntley to finish that game, and they may have to rely on him as the regular season winds down, too.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers' best QB options to replace injured Jimmy Garoppolo, from Baker Mayfield to Cam Newton
The 49ers earned a 33-17 victory over the Dolphins in Week 13, but it proved to be a pyrrhic one as San Francisco lost a second starting quarterback to injury this season. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first half. He was carted off the field and then quickly ruled out of the contest.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Panthers release Baker Mayfield? QB's request, Carolina's depth chart prompted move
The Panthers brought the Baker Mayfield era to an abrupt end on the Monday following their bye week. Carolina announced that it had released Mayfield, who began the season as the team's starting quarterback, 13 weeks into the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers acquired Mayfield on July 6 from the...
ng-sportingnews.com
How did Deshaun Watson play vs. Texans? Stats, highlights from Browns QB's lackluster return to the NFL
Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return to the NFL on Sunday. The Browns quarterback faced his former team, the Texans, marking his first game action in 700 days. Watson missed the 2021 NFL season after demanding a trade from the Texans and being accused in 23 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct. He was traded to the Browns during the 2022 offseason in a move that was heavily criticized, and then sat out the first 11 games of Cleveland's season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
ng-sportingnews.com
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel acknowledges mistake to Tua Tagovailoa during loss to 49ers: 'I f—d up'
When cameras pan on the sideline during an NFL game, dollars to donuts it's going to be someone chewing someone else out. Oftentimes, that's going to be NFL coaches upset with a player. But the NFL world was treated to something it doesn't see often from the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel after a first half timeout against the 49ers: A coach admitting a mistake.
ng-sportingnews.com
Can the Lions make the playoffs? Detroit on NFC wild card bubble after fourth win in five games
The Lions, against all odds, have somehow played their way into the playoff conversation in the woeful NFC. After starting the year 1-6, Dan Campbell's Cardiac Cats have won four of their last five games to get to 5-7 on the year, which has them as the second team out of the NFC playoff picture and two games back of the Commanders for the seventh seed in the conference.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB suffers knee sprain, per report
The Ravens were already operating without their top players at running back, receiver and offensive tackle entering their Week 13 matchup against the Broncos. Now, they might be down to their backup quarterback for "days or weeks" as well, after Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury during the final play of the first quarter.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13 game
Someone has to win the NFC South, right? The Buccaneers, Falcons and Saints each lost in Week 12 as the entire division remains at least a game under .500, and each team remains at least 1.5 games within Tampa Bay in first place. But when the Saints and Buccaneers play...
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Buccaneeers-Saints single-game tournaments
An NFC South showdown closes out Week 13, as the Saints and Buccaneers square off in Tampa on Monday Night Football. Considering both teams sport sub-.500 records, there isn't a lot of excitement surrounding this matchup, but those in NFL DFS contests can still find plenty of reasons to be interested. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy, as both teams possess solid all-around defenses, especially against the run, but we went with a chalky Bucs-heavy build and balanced that out with some contrarian Saints' sleepers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles keep winning — thanks to the Saints
The Eagles soar higher and higher. It's bad enough news for the NFC that the Eagles picked up another win in Week 13, trouncing the Titans 35-10. With the Saints facing off against the Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football," Philadelphia could be feeling some more brotherly love from its conference comrade.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy more WRs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 13 injury report for several standout wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Jameson Williams, Darius Slayton, and Zay Jones, who are listed as "questionable" and could have a major effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
DraftKings Picks Week 14: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
With six teams on bye and several big stars off the Week 14 NFL DFS main slate because of prime-time games, the daily fantasy football player pool is shallower than usual. We did our best to navigate through the inevitable difficulties with our DraftKings lineup, opting for a high-ceiling-but-potentially-under-the-radar QB-WR stack while securing a few chalky RB and WR picks to balance our value sleepers at flex and TE.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chiefs vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow, Samaje Perine shine as Cincinnati extends streak over KC
When Joe Mixon went out of the Bengals' lineup with a concussion, it was easy for fans to worry that the team's run game would falter. Mixon is one of the league's top backs, a gifted ballcarrier who can tear apart even the stoutest of defenses. That hasn't happened. In...
