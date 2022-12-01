Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Is Opening a Museum and a ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville
Even at 76 years old, Dolly Parton never seems to slow down. From music to movies, philanthropic efforts and even her own theme park, there is very little the country veteran hasn't done. Now, she has her eyes set on establishing a few brick and mortars in Nashville. "I'm going...
Parker McCollum’s ‘Stoned’ Is a Painfully Honest Heartbreak Song [Listen]
Parker McCollum’s love for melancholy country songs is no secret, and his latest release, “Stoned,” is an extension of that. McCollum co-wrote the song with hit writers Brett James and Mark Holman. The pensive lyric chronicles McCollum’s post-breakup heartache and how he feels engulfed by loneliness. It’s not something he copes with well — which is why he chooses to suppress his emotions by staying stoned.
Watch Morgan Wallen’s Personal ‘Thought You Should Know’ Video Featuring Mom Lesli
Morgan Wallen has tugged at a lot of heartstrings with his new single "Thought You Should Know." Now, he's taking it a step further by including the inspiration behind the song in the music video: His mother, Lesli Wallen. The video is deeply personal, just like the song. It opens...
Brantley Gilbert Is Worried About His Kids Googling Him — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday
Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist
Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.
