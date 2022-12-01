Parker McCollum’s love for melancholy country songs is no secret, and his latest release, “Stoned,” is an extension of that. McCollum co-wrote the song with hit writers Brett James and Mark Holman. The pensive lyric chronicles McCollum’s post-breakup heartache and how he feels engulfed by loneliness. It’s not something he copes with well — which is why he chooses to suppress his emotions by staying stoned.

