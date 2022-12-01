ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker McCollum’s ‘Stoned’ Is a Painfully Honest Heartbreak Song [Listen]

Parker McCollum’s love for melancholy country songs is no secret, and his latest release, “Stoned,” is an extension of that. McCollum co-wrote the song with hit writers Brett James and Mark Holman. The pensive lyric chronicles McCollum’s post-breakup heartache and how he feels engulfed by loneliness. It’s not something he copes with well — which is why he chooses to suppress his emotions by staying stoned.
Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist

Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.
