The Valentine’s annual Winter Wander event in Richmond to feature historic tours, carriage rides, music

By Ivy Tan
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The historic City of Richmond is set to turn into a wonderland this month after The Valentine museum announced the return of its annual holiday event, Winter Wander.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, guests throughout the Richmond region are invited to celebrate the winter holidays in the city’s Court End neighborhood, where historic sites will welcome visitors with free admission and various holiday festivities, including children’s activities, refreshments and tours, for the day. There will also be carriage rides, live music, crafts and more on Clay Street.

The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from noon to 4 p.m.

RVA Illuminates lights up Richmond’s skyline

The following historic sites will offer free admission during Winter Wander in partnership with the Court End Council:

  • The Valentine and The Valentine First Freedom Center
  • St. John’s Church
  • Mason’s Hall
  • Virginia Executive Mansion
  • John Marshall House
  • The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy
