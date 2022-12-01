Read full article on original website
Police seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana, weapons in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI — Police made three arrests and seized more than 125 pounds of black-market marijuana in three separate investigations in Berrien County recently. Berrien County Sheriff deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon complaint on County Line Rd in Watervliet Township on Nov. 27 after a 47-year-old Kentucky man allegedly threatened another man with a firearm, according to a press release.
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp. Police said they located and seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two rifles, and two shotguns that were all in the possession of the Kentucky man.
