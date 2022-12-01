ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

NESN

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets

The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Daboll made baffling decision at end of Giants’ tie

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday, and Brian Daboll did not exactly put his team in the best position to win in overtime. Daboll made a couple of questionable decisions late in the 20-20 draw. The first was when the coach chose to punt with 1:42 left in OT. The Giants had 4th-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Rather than go for it or attempt a long field goal, New York took a delay of game and punted. Giants fans should be a lot more upset about what happened next.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/4/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Lots of teams have checked in, but three organizations have made their concrete interest in Aaron Judge public: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since LA may only be interested in the event that Judge is up for a short-term, high AAV deal, the Yanks and Giants seem to be the favorites.
Tri-City Herald

New York Mets Free Agency Update: Justin Verlander, Jameson Taillon

The Mets lost Jacob deGrom over the weekend to the Texas Rangers, who signed their former ace to a five-year, $185 million deal. Now, they've shifted their focus to another ace in Justin Verlander. According to SNY insider Andy Martino, Verlander and the Mets have continued to talk over the...
NJ.com

Brian Daboll — a sideline sight to behold — has remade Giants with mix of fury and friendly | Will he finish the job?

Brian Daboll ripped off his headset and started screaming, out toward the field, as he stormed up and down the Giants’ sideline. He swung his hand, punching the air. Daboll’s center, Jon Feliciano, had just been flagged for taunting with six minutes left in regulation Sunday against the Commanders — a critical penalty that prevented the Giants, up seven points, from extending their lead.
VikingsTerritory

Week 13 for Vikings Boils Down to Mr. White

The tempo, outcome, and subsequent fallout from the Minnesota Vikings date with the New York Jets depends on a person named Mike White. The Jets benched future next-big-thing, Zach Wilson, before Week 12, inserting the 27-year-old White at QB1, who was discovered by the Dallas Cowboys in the 5th Round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Front Office Sports

NFL Streams Live Game on Sportsbook App for First Time

American sportsbooks are the latest destination to watch NFL games — furthering the bond between sports betting and live media rights. “Sunday Night Football” — a 54-19 blowout win for the Dallas Cowboys over the Indianapolis Colts — was livestreamed on the Caesars Sportsbook app via its “Watch & Bet” feature. It is believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S.
