Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, more RBs for Week 13

Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB returns to game after appearing to suffer knee injury vs. Lions
It seems Jags QB Trevor Lawrence just avoided major injury. The second-year passer, who has looked much improved over the past few weeks, found himself under a crunch of Lions defenders late in the first half. His left leg appeared to get caught in the turf as he was sacked...
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
49ers get major news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury
One of the largest injury impacts Sunday came from San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being carted off against the Miami Dolphins. While rookie backup Brock Purdy did fine in relief and the 49ers still won 33-17, the implications of that Garoppolo injury remain significant. And they get even more notable following Sunday’s news that Garoppolo is now gone for the season with a broken foot, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport relayed:
Is Leonard Fournette playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Bucs Week 13 Monday Night Football
Leonard Fournette missed last week's game because of a hip injury, but after returning to practice this week, he's officially "questionable" for Monday night's game against the Saints. Fournette's presence actually complicates start 'em, sit 'em decisions for himself and rookie breakout Rachaad White, so knowing the latest updates is key.
Patriots sign popular cornerback to practice squad
The Patriots made an addition to their practice squad on Monday by signing defensive back Quandre Mosely. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky, Mosley has been popular this season. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Mosley’s offseason started in...
Fantasy WR Rankings Week 14: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
We’re into the final week of the fantasy football regular season, and regardless of where you stand in your league, it’s always a good feeling to conclude the regular season with a "W." Our Week 14 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues are here to help ease your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions at wide receiver in an ever-important week.
Trey Lance return? Kyle Shanahan addresses option amid Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers can’t catch a break at quarterback. With the latest frustrating news on Jimmy Garoppolo, the team sitting firmly within the playoff seedings with its 8-4 record is left searching for answers. But could one of those answers come in the form of a recovering Trey Lance?
Tom Brady record vs. Saints: Why NFL legend has struggled vs. Dennis Allen's defense
At this point in his career, it's impossible to argue against Tom Brady being one of the best quarterbacks ever and difficult to argue against him being the best ever. But since he joined the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season, one team has given him more than he bargained for in the NFC South: The New Orleans Saints.
DJ Uiagalelei transfer: UCLA, Oregon among potential landing spots for Clemson QB in portal
DJ Uiagalelei, a two-year starter at Clemson and the former No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit in the country, is reportedly entering the transfer portal. Chris Hummer of 247Sports initially reported the news, citing sources close to the situation. Uiagalelei struggled in each of the last two seasons, particularly in 2022, prompting Tigers coach Dabo Swinney to periodically pull him in favor of backup Cade Klubnik.
How did Deshaun Watson play vs. Texans? Stats, highlights from Browns QB's lackluster return to the NFL
Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return to the NFL on Sunday. The Browns quarterback faced his former team, the Texans, marking his first game action in 700 days. Watson missed the 2021 NFL season after demanding a trade from the Texans and being accused in 23 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct. He was traded to the Browns during the 2022 offseason in a move that was heavily criticized, and then sat out the first 11 games of Cleveland's season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Saints' QB options for 2023: New Orleans' best shot at franchise passer is in NFL Draft — kind of
So, who wants to play quarterback for the Saints next season?. Unsurprisingly, replacing Drew Brees hasn't been a simple or easy task. Since Brees' retirement following the 2020 season, the team has started Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Andy Dalton, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book. That's not exactly a "Who's who"...
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?
The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Can the Lions make the playoffs? Detroit on NFC wild card bubble after fourth win in five games
The Lions, against all odds, have somehow played their way into the playoff conversation in the woeful NFC. After starting the year 1-6, Dan Campbell's Cardiac Cats have won four of their last five games to get to 5-7 on the year, which has them as the second team out of the NFC playoff picture and two games back of the Commanders for the seventh seed in the conference.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall
We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'
The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13
"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win
Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 14 betting information for picking every game
Last week was a profitable one for chalk bettors, as favorites went 10-4 against the spread to go along with a 12-1-1 straight-up record. Can favorites continue to cash tickets for bettors in Week 14? As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.
