Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, more RBs for Week 13

Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return to the NFL on Sunday. The Browns quarterback faced his former team, the Texans, marking his first game action in 700 days. Watson missed the 2021 NFL season after demanding a trade from the Texans and being accused in 23 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct. He was traded to the Browns during the 2022 offseason in a move that was heavily criticized, and then sat out the first 11 games of Cleveland's season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

1 DAY AGO