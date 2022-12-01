ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Travis Etienne, more RBs for Week 13

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
The Comeback

49ers get major news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury

One of the largest injury impacts Sunday came from San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being carted off against the Miami Dolphins. While rookie backup Brock Purdy did fine in relief and the 49ers still won 33-17, the implications of that Garoppolo injury remain significant. And they get even more notable following Sunday’s news that Garoppolo is now gone for the season with a broken foot, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport relayed:
MassLive.com

Patriots sign popular cornerback to practice squad

The Patriots made an addition to their practice squad on Monday by signing defensive back Quandre Mosely. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky, Mosley has been popular this season. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Mosley’s offseason started in...
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR Rankings Week 14: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

We’re into the final week of the fantasy football regular season, and regardless of where you stand in your league, it’s always a good feeling to conclude the regular season with a "W." Our Week 14 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues are here to help ease your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions at wide receiver in an ever-important week.
ng-sportingnews.com

Tom Brady record vs. Saints: Why NFL legend has struggled vs. Dennis Allen's defense

At this point in his career, it's impossible to argue against Tom Brady being one of the best quarterbacks ever and difficult to argue against him being the best ever. But since he joined the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season, one team has given him more than he bargained for in the NFC South: The New Orleans Saints.
ng-sportingnews.com

DJ Uiagalelei transfer: UCLA, Oregon among potential landing spots for Clemson QB in portal

DJ Uiagalelei, a two-year starter at Clemson and the former No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit in the country, is reportedly entering the transfer portal. Chris Hummer of 247Sports initially reported the news, citing sources close to the situation. Uiagalelei struggled in each of the last two seasons, particularly in 2022, prompting Tigers coach Dabo Swinney to periodically pull him in favor of backup Cade Klubnik.
ng-sportingnews.com

How did Deshaun Watson play vs. Texans? Stats, highlights from Browns QB's lackluster return to the NFL

Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return to the NFL on Sunday. The Browns quarterback faced his former team, the Texans, marking his first game action in 700 days. Watson missed the 2021 NFL season after demanding a trade from the Texans and being accused in 23 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct. He was traded to the Browns during the 2022 offseason in a move that was heavily criticized, and then sat out the first 11 games of Cleveland's season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
ng-sportingnews.com

Can the Lions make the playoffs? Detroit on NFC wild card bubble after fourth win in five games

The Lions, against all odds, have somehow played their way into the playoff conversation in the woeful NFC. After starting the year 1-6, Dan Campbell's Cardiac Cats have won four of their last five games to get to 5-7 on the year, which has them as the second team out of the NFC playoff picture and two games back of the Commanders for the seventh seed in the conference.
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall

We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
ng-sportingnews.com

Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'

The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13

"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
NBC Sports

Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win

Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 14 betting information for picking every game

Last week was a profitable one for chalk bettors, as favorites went 10-4 against the spread to go along with a 12-1-1 straight-up record. Can favorites continue to cash tickets for bettors in Week 14? As we do at the start of each week, we'll list every game's spread, moneyline, and total, updating those numbers as they get bet throughout the next few days.

