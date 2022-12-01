ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRICARE offering prescription refill help in 2 North Louisiana parishes following storms

By Special to the Times
 4 days ago

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through Dec. 10 due to tornadoes and storm damage.

In Louisiana, that includes Caldwell and Bossier parishes.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy.  If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.

They may also search the network pharmacy locator at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy .

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled.  Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain.  If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral.  This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.

Visit https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/notices/weather/state-emergency-alert-louisiana-tornado-damage for updates.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: TRICARE offering prescription refill help in 2 North Louisiana parishes following storms

