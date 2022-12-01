Read full article on original website
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
Former El Dorado school counselor arrested for selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, police say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police. Wilson made her first […]
arkadelphian.com
SAU Tech tabs Elliot to speak at Black History celebration
Southern Arkansas University Tech announced that state Sen. Joyce Elliott will be the guest speaker for the annual Black History Celebration in 2023. Elliott represents Senate District 31, comprising parts of Little Rock and Pulaski County. She was elected to the Senate in 2008 after serving three terms in the House of Representatives from 2001 through 2006. She is vice chair of Senate Education for the 93rd General Assembly. Senator Elliott is also a member of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Joint Retirement and Social Security Committee, Joint Budget Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council, and Legislative Joint Auditing Committee and serves on several different committees.
salineriverchronicle.com
Family still searching for answers six months after Martha Bradford’s disappearance
The family of a missing Bradley County woman is still searching for answers in the disappearance of their mother, Martha Bradford, who was last seen Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the Blue Springs community near Banks. Saturday, December 3, 2022, is the birthday of missing Bradley County woman Martha Bradford....
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in double shooting
43-year-old Dameion Redd is charged with the shooting that left the pair injured. Police responded to the shooting on Monday after reports of gunfire at the victims' apartment complex. They arrived to find the victims suffering from their injuries and rushed them to an area hospital. Redd was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Harrison County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.
