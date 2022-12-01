Southern Arkansas University Tech announced that state Sen. Joyce Elliott will be the guest speaker for the annual Black History Celebration in 2023. Elliott represents Senate District 31, comprising parts of Little Rock and Pulaski County. She was elected to the Senate in 2008 after serving three terms in the House of Representatives from 2001 through 2006. She is vice chair of Senate Education for the 93rd General Assembly. Senator Elliott is also a member of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Joint Retirement and Social Security Committee, Joint Budget Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council, and Legislative Joint Auditing Committee and serves on several different committees.

