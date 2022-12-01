ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRPD Chief provides updates on police shootout with homicide suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Chief Winstrom provided details in a press conference Friday afternoon about a deadly shootout between police and a homicide suspect. The incident took place Thursday, Dec. 1 where GRPD officers encountered 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who is accused of killing 30-year-old...
GRPD release footage of the Dec. 1 deadly shootout with police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shortly after a press conference with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, the department released footage from yesterday's deadly shootout with police. The suspect, Patrick Jones, was accused of murdering 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright in October and has been evading police ever since. Jones was spotted...
Kalamazoo Township man facing felony charges for allegedly shooting relative

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo Township man who police say shot his relative appeared in Kalamazoo’s 8th District Court on Friday, December 4. According to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department, 57-year-old Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on Assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable by life or any number of years in prison, and Felony Firearm, a felony, punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term.
Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022) Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at …. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then...
FOUND: Kentwood police find missing 49-year-old man

Original Story (12/02/2022 @ 11:56 p.m.): The Kentwood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 49-year-old Jose Lara, who went missing from an adult foster care home Friday afternoon. Authorities say Jose Lara is considered endangered as he is cognitively impaired and suffers from hallucinations. Lara was...
Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
