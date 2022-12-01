Read full article on original website
All Fortnite Twitch drops for Chapter 4, season one and how to redeem them
The thing that has kept Fortnite going over these last five years is the support it gives to and receives from its community. Whether it be through polls, character art contests, or supporting content creators, it’s clear that Epic Games knows that its fans are what make the game special. To celebrate them, Epic is giving out free Fortnite Twitch Drops to celebrate the launch of Chapter Four.
Jankos lists 3 LEC teams who will almost certainly reign supreme next season
In the eyes of Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, three teams will be strongest in the coming 2022 LEC season. In a recent stream, the jungler listed three teams he considers the most formidable contenders for the European throne next year. This was excluding Heretics, for whom Jankos will reportedly play in 2023. G2 Esports, KOI, and Team Vitality will be the teams to watch next season according to the Polish jungler.
All LCO 2023 League of Legends rosters, reported and confirmed
With the 2022 World Championship firmly in the rearview mirror, League of Legends teams around the globe now face another challenge—free agency. In Oceania, that means sweeping roster shuffles, new-look groups, and a rush to build a title-worthy lineup before Split One in January. Last time out, The...
Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot. Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.
Doubling down on Matthews: TSM adds Ari and Whitemon to Dota 2 roster
TSM’s Dota 2 roster has been going through major changes after the team’s disappointing run at The International 2022. Earlier in the roster shuffle season, TSM parted ways with Dubu, moved MoonMeander to the coach position, and the organization announced Matthew “Ari” Walker and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon would take on their mantle.
How to play Vayne in TFT Set 8
The Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! brought Vayne to players as part of the Anima Squad to face the threats against Spatopolis. A unit that can be used as the main carry, especially if you can make it reach three stars with the best items and comps. Trait synergies...
The CDL is back on Twitch, but fans can’t simp over Simp in chat
The Call of Duty League officially returned to streaming on Twitch today after using YouTube as the exclusive broadcast platform for the league for the last three years. The switch to Twitch has been positive in terms of viewership, but the opening match of the Modern Warfare 2 season highlighted a major flaw with the game returning to the streaming service.
New NA VALORANT Challengers League info points to a cutthroat season fans won’t want to miss
The North American VALORANT Challengers League, one of more than 20 regional Challengers leagues making up the second tier of the VALORANT Champions Tour, will feature 12 competing teams comprised of up to six direct invites and at minimum six open qualifier teams. The NA Challengers League will represent “the...
How VALORANT’s new 2023 map pool will alter the pick/ban meta of the world’s best teams
A huge shift in the VALORANT meta is coming in January 2023 when the map rotation is changed yet again. With the arrival of Patch 6.0, both Breeze and Bind will be removed while Split is being restored, with potentially a new map joining it. One of the most important...
Where to find a Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite’s seasonal and chapter updates feature large numbers of new content, including additions to the weaponry in the game. Shockwave Hammer is one of the latest weapons to join Fortnite, and it’s complemented with some vaulted and unvaulted weapons. Depending on their mechanics, each new weapon can change...
The best champions to use Heartsteel in League of Legends
Ever since the 2023 League of Legends preseason started, one item has taken over Summoner’s Rift and beyond: Heartsteel. This new tank item is becoming a major talking point in the community, especially with how durable champions can become over the course of a game. It is a brutal scaling item that has some champions reaching new heights of tankiness.
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops for CDL opening weekend and how to redeem them
Call of Duty esports is back home where it belongs. No, MLG.TV is not making a return. But the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season in 2022-2023 is back live and streaming on Twitch. The matches can be found on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel all throughout the season.
Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?
Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game. Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get...
Best Fiora build in League of Legends
The League of Legends pre-season has officially started, but despite the changes, there are some champions that continue to be a menace across all levels of play. One of these is Fiora, who has been among the best-performing top laners in the last patch. According to u.gg, she has been the second most popular top lane pick globally, with a whopping 52.15 percent win rate at Diamond and above.
Viper names the one League team he can’t wait to face in his return to LCK
Park “Viper” Do-hyeon revealed the one League of Legends team he’s eager to play against in the LCK next season. In an interview with Korizon on Nov. 4, the AD carry said T1 are the team he’s “the wariest of” and also the “most excited to face” upon his return to the LCK with Hanwha Life. The player also shed some details as to why T1 are the biggest challenge in the South Korean league.
MW2, Warzone 2 leak suggests season 2 could have Japanese theme, potential Castle map remake
A first look at the upcoming second content season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 hints at a Japanese theme, according to a new report by What If Gaming. The report reveals two pieces of key art for the season, which both fit the aesthetic of previous seasonal key art images and seem legitimate. The information comes from @RalphsValve on Twitter, a leaker who has been correct on reports of unreleased content in the past.
Fortnite players spot Prisoner Jonesy in the Chapter 4 waiting room, hinting at his return
Fortnite‘s Chapter Three, season four event, Fracture, has ended with the island piecing itself back together slowly. After helping the Zero Point recover from its destruction at the hands of Chrome, many players are now waiting for the game to come back online while watching the typical waiting screen. While watching this screen, it seems that players have spotted a familiar character.
All changes coming to VALORANT in patch 5.12
The VALORANT community has already responded to the drastic Chamber changes hitting the PBE in response to the agent’s dominance in both casual and professional play since his release. Aside from the French sniper, nearly every other agent in the game is also getting a minor change in patch...
Almost caught the captain: KuroKy to lead Nigma in 2023 DPC despite retirement rumors
Nigma Galaxy spent the last Dota Pro Circuit season away from the spotlight in the second division of Western European DPC. Despite making it back to the first division, the team’s future has been rather foggy; that fog has started to dissolve as the team announced KuroKy will remain at the helm.
Scump’s last ride in CDL goes off the rails early due to controversial delay between OpTic and RØKKR
OpTic Texas forfeited their match today against the Minnesota RØKKR after controversy arouse surrounding the final round of Control. Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan for the RØKKR allegedly selected the SAE killstreak accidentally during the Control on El-Asilo which was a back-and-forth bloodbath between the two teams. The killstreak was GA’d from the Call of Duty League by the players prior to the match, preventing them from using it during official matches. A bug tied to the SAE killstreak makes the player who called it in freeze for several seconds which happened to Cammy at the end of the fifth round of the Control, resulting in a map win for OpTic Texas who had the advantage when the bug occurred.
