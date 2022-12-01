OpTic Texas forfeited their match today against the Minnesota RØKKR after controversy arouse surrounding the final round of Control. Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan for the RØKKR allegedly selected the SAE killstreak accidentally during the Control on El-Asilo which was a back-and-forth bloodbath between the two teams. The killstreak was GA’d from the Call of Duty League by the players prior to the match, preventing them from using it during official matches. A bug tied to the SAE killstreak makes the player who called it in freeze for several seconds which happened to Cammy at the end of the fifth round of the Control, resulting in a map win for OpTic Texas who had the advantage when the bug occurred.

2 DAYS AGO