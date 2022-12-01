Read full article on original website
The CDL is back on Twitch, but fans can’t simp over Simp in chat
The Call of Duty League officially returned to streaming on Twitch today after using YouTube as the exclusive broadcast platform for the league for the last three years. The switch to Twitch has been positive in terms of viewership, but the opening match of the Modern Warfare 2 season highlighted a major flaw with the game returning to the streaming service.
All Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops for CDL opening weekend and how to redeem them
Call of Duty esports is back home where it belongs. No, MLG.TV is not making a return. But the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season in 2022-2023 is back live and streaming on Twitch. The matches can be found on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel all throughout the season.
All Fortnite Twitch drops for Chapter 4, season one and how to redeem them
The thing that has kept Fortnite going over these last five years is the support it gives to and receives from its community. Whether it be through polls, character art contests, or supporting content creators, it’s clear that Epic Games knows that its fans are what make the game special. To celebrate them, Epic is giving out free Fortnite Twitch Drops to celebrate the launch of Chapter Four.
Does Fortnite Chapter 4, season one have Proximity Voice Chat?
Proximity voice chat has been a big asking point from Fortnite for many seasons now and with the introduction of Chapter Four, players are once again keen to see if it is in the game. Proximity voice chat is a feature where you can hear other players as you get...
How to play Vayne in TFT Set 8
The Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! brought Vayne to players as part of the Anima Squad to face the threats against Spatopolis. A unit that can be used as the main carry, especially if you can make it reach three stars with the best items and comps. Trait synergies...
Jankos lists 3 LEC teams who will almost certainly reign supreme next season
In the eyes of Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, three teams will be strongest in the coming 2022 LEC season. In a recent stream, the jungler listed three teams he considers the most formidable contenders for the European throne next year. This was excluding Heretics, for whom Jankos will reportedly play in 2023. G2 Esports, KOI, and Team Vitality will be the teams to watch next season according to the Polish jungler.
Scump’s last ride in CDL goes off the rails early due to controversial delay between OpTic and RØKKR
OpTic Texas forfeited their match today against the Minnesota RØKKR after controversy arouse surrounding the final round of Control. Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan for the RØKKR allegedly selected the SAE killstreak accidentally during the Control on El-Asilo which was a back-and-forth bloodbath between the two teams. The killstreak was GA’d from the Call of Duty League by the players prior to the match, preventing them from using it during official matches. A bug tied to the SAE killstreak makes the player who called it in freeze for several seconds which happened to Cammy at the end of the fifth round of the Control, resulting in a map win for OpTic Texas who had the advantage when the bug occurred.
Still got it: Sparg0 re-states Smash credentials in gold return to pro play at Mainstage 2022
Sparg0 has won his first open Smash Ultimate major since Low Tide City against Tweek in stylish fashion, ending the tournament with Cloud’s finishing touch surprising commentators and spectators alike. Sparg0 entered the grand finals from the loser’s side, which meant he needed to win two matches to win...
New NA VALORANT Challengers League info points to a cutthroat season fans won’t want to miss
The North American VALORANT Challengers League, one of more than 20 regional Challengers leagues making up the second tier of the VALORANT Champions Tour, will feature 12 competing teams comprised of up to six direct invites and at minimum six open qualifier teams. The NA Challengers League will represent “the...
Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot. Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.
All LCO 2023 League of Legends rosters, reported and confirmed
With the 2022 World Championship firmly in the rearview mirror, League of Legends teams around the globe now face another challenge—free agency. In Oceania, that means sweeping roster shuffles, new-look groups, and a rush to build a title-worthy lineup before Split One in January. Last time out, The...
All Overwatch 2 Butterfinger rewards and how to get them
Overwatch 2 is no stranger to promos. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has already run a promotion since the game’s launch that allowed McDonald’s customers in Australia to receive a free Tracer skin with their meal purchase. Now, Blizzard is back with another promotion, this time for U.S. players: the ability to receive even more in-game cosmetics with the purchase of certain candy bars.
All changes coming to VALORANT in patch 5.12
The VALORANT community has already responded to the drastic Chamber changes hitting the PBE in response to the agent’s dominance in both casual and professional play since his release. Aside from the French sniper, nearly every other agent in the game is also getting a minor change in patch...
When is Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022?
Many players return to Fortnite each season thanks to the events the game hosts to coincide with other seasons or holidays happening in the real world. With the winter season of Fortnite just beginning, many players are curious about when they can expect the season’s yearly holiday celebration, called Winterfest.
OpTic H3CZ says Cloud9 ‘backing out’ led to Halo Invitational getting postponed
One of esports’ most well-known figures in OpTic Gaming founder Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez said last night that Cloud9 “backing out” was one of the reasons why the OpTic Halo Invitational was postponed, raising more concerns about C9’s long-term involvement in the HCS and Halo esports.
Doubling down on Matthews: TSM adds Ari and Whitemon to Dota 2 roster
TSM’s Dota 2 roster has been going through major changes after the team’s disappointing run at The International 2022. Earlier in the roster shuffle season, TSM parted ways with Dubu, moved MoonMeander to the coach position, and the organization announced Matthew “Ari” Walker and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon would take on their mantle.
How to update Fortnite on Nintendo Switch
Fortnite updates have the power to completely change the game overnight. Chapter and season-switching patches often mean huge content releases for the game, and players can log into Fortnite before they install the latest version on their Nintendo Switch. In most cases, the Switch will automatically install any pending update...
All leaked skins and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite has managed to be one of the top live-service games in the world thanks to its constant influx of new content. Over the last five years, Epic Games has become known for introducing all kinds of new concepts and franchises into the battle royale. Now, as Chapter Three draws to a close, many leaks about the upcoming skins and weapons in the game’s next Chapter have begun to surface.
The best champions to use Heartsteel in League of Legends
Ever since the 2023 League of Legends preseason started, one item has taken over Summoner’s Rift and beyond: Heartsteel. This new tank item is becoming a major talking point in the community, especially with how durable champions can become over the course of a game. It is a brutal scaling item that has some champions reaching new heights of tankiness.
Almost caught the captain: KuroKy to lead Nigma in 2023 DPC despite retirement rumors
Nigma Galaxy spent the last Dota Pro Circuit season away from the spotlight in the second division of Western European DPC. Despite making it back to the first division, the team’s future has been rather foggy; that fog has started to dissolve as the team announced KuroKy will remain at the helm.
