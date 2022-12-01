Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
"Always optimistic" Vikings faithful ready to rock during historic season
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have amassed 10 wins in their first 12 games for only the fifth time since 1970.How are we feeling, Vikings fans?"You know what, we are always optimistic. Always," said longtime superfan Dawn Schelhaas. "We never get pessimistic. That's the way it is."Schelhaas was among the many shoppers on Monday at Vikings Locker Room store at Mall of America. "It's good to be 10-2," she said. "And you know what, they're playing hard, so the people have to cheer hard. That's how we have to look at it."Brothers Paul and Luke Modzelewski echoed the excitement, especially...
ESPN's Riddick sees Cincinnati as slight favorite to win AFC over Kansas City, Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have dominated discussions about the top teams in the AFC since before the NFL season started. After the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs on Sunday for the third time this calendar year, many of the discussions Monday at least included the Bengals. And ESPN's Louis Riddick...
Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations
The fan who exchanged words with Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation.
Comments / 0