Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Youth football: North Georgia Raiders win Turkey Bowl in Athens
The North Georgia Raiders 9-and-under football team claimed the KB Sports 10-and-under Turkey Bowl title in the gold bracket on Saturday in Athens. The Raiders, comprised of players largely from Hall County, went 5-0 this season. In the tournament, North Georgia picked up wins against Thomson 10-and-under and the Classic...
Here are The Post's latest nominees for Athlete of the Week!
Welcome to Athlete of the Week from The Palm Beach Post! The poll is open until noon Friday. Congratulations to last week's winner, Alex Resto from John I. Leonard basketball! Each winner...
Comments / 0