ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Boys Hockey Skates Past Spring Lake Park
The Champlin Park boys hockey team scored two goals in the first period and two more in the second on the way to a 5-1 win over Spring Lake Park. The Rebels dominated play, holding a 63-17 edge in shots on goal. Jordan Ronn scored two goals for Champlin Park,...
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Basketball Dominates in Season Opener
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 23-1 lead on the way to a 93-35 win over Chisago Lakes in their season opener Thursday. The Red Knights’ lead was 66-9 at halftime. Michigan recruit Olivia Olson, one of the nation’s top juniors, had 22 points...
Elk River football's eight minute final drive seals Class 5A state title over Mankato West
MINNEAPOLIS – The Elk River Elks started a drive on their own 14-yard line with eight minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the Class 5A Prep Bowl. The Elks led the Mankato West Scarlets by three. The Scarlets never touched the ball again. Elk River showed why it became the Class 5A Prep Bowl champion ...
Onward State
Lady Lions Drop Double Overtime Thriller To Minnesota 98-96 In Big Ten Opener
Penn State women’s basketball (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped its second-straight loss 98-96 against Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday night. Despite leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions were unable to close out on the road. How It Happened. After scoring just seven points...
gophersports.com
Gophers Put Down Panthers, Advance to Sweet 16
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight season and the 10th time in head coach Hugh McCutheon's tenure.
Yardbarker
Jets players had awesome theme for road trip to Minnesota
The original “Mighty Ducks” movie was based in Minneapolis, Minn., which is why the Jets went with that theme. They, like many others, are obviously big fans of the film. The “Mighty Ducks” swag did not bring the Jets much luck — at least in the first half. They got off to a slow start and went into the locker room trailing 20-6.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Moves on With Sweep of SE Louisiana
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the SE Louisiana Lady Lions, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 on Friday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 for the eighth straight year. They'll take on Northern Iowa tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for the right to go to the Sweet 16.
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin
Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Snack attack: Watch as girl gets face full of pasta after slipping on icy driveway
A girl in Bloomington ended up covered in spaghetti after a frozen night led to a slick driveway and a lack of traction at precisely the wrong moment.
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
KEYC
A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage
The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
New Prague Times
Dashing through the cold!
Nearly 40 people participated in the Fifth annual Santa Speedo Dash Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at Giesenbrau Bier Co. in New Prague. It was 7 degrees Fahrenheit making for a very brisk 1K run that was open to all ages with several people dressed in Christmas themed clothing. The run was to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
fox9.com
Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
State Patrol reports over 4 dozen crashes Friday evening
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 50 crashes as blowing snow and icy roads are making travel difficult Friday evening.From 4-5 p.m. the State Patrol says there were 56 crashes, 61 spinouts, and 1 jack-knifed semi.No serious injuries or deaths were reported. Four crashes involved minor injuries.A NEXT Weather Alert is in place due to the combination of snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue until roughly noon Saturday.
10 best Christmas light displays in the Twin Cities
Put on winter gear and grab the hot chocolate: 'Tis the season for holiday light shows! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive across town to check out these displays. 🚘 Sever's Holiday Lights: Drive through more than 2.5 million lights synced to holiday music in Shakopee, or get out to walk through a forest of glowing trees. $25+.
knsiradio.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
