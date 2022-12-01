ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park Boys Hockey Skates Past Spring Lake Park

The Champlin Park boys hockey team scored two goals in the first period and two more in the second on the way to a 5-1 win over Spring Lake Park. The Rebels dominated play, holding a 63-17 edge in shots on goal. Jordan Ronn scored two goals for Champlin Park,...
ccxmedia.org

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Basketball Dominates in Season Opener

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 23-1 lead on the way to a 93-35 win over Chisago Lakes in their season opener Thursday. The Red Knights’ lead was 66-9 at halftime. Michigan recruit Olivia Olson, one of the nation’s top juniors, had 22 points...
Onward State

Lady Lions Drop Double Overtime Thriller To Minnesota 98-96 In Big Ten Opener

Penn State women’s basketball (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped its second-straight loss 98-96 against Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Saturday night. Despite leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions were unable to close out on the road. How It Happened. After scoring just seven points...
gophersports.com

Gophers Put Down Panthers, Advance to Sweet 16

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight season and the 10th time in head coach Hugh McCutheon's tenure.
Yardbarker

Jets players had awesome theme for road trip to Minnesota

The original “Mighty Ducks” movie was based in Minneapolis, Minn., which is why the Jets went with that theme. They, like many others, are obviously big fans of the film. The “Mighty Ducks” swag did not bring the Jets much luck — at least in the first half. They got off to a slow start and went into the locker room trailing 20-6.
gophersports.com

Minnesota Moves on With Sweep of SE Louisiana

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the SE Louisiana Lady Lions, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 on Friday evening at Maturi Pavilion. With the win, Minnesota advances to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 for the eighth straight year. They'll take on Northern Iowa tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for the right to go to the Sweet 16.
The Connection

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
northernnewsnow.com

Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County

Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
KEYC

A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage

To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
New Prague Times

Dashing through the cold!

Nearly 40 people participated in the Fifth annual Santa Speedo Dash Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at Giesenbrau Bier Co. in New Prague. It was 7 degrees Fahrenheit making for a very brisk 1K run that was open to all ages with several people dressed in Christmas themed clothing. The run was to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)
B102.7

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
fox9.com

Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol reports over 4 dozen crashes Friday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol reported over 50 crashes as blowing snow and icy roads are making travel difficult Friday evening.From 4-5 p.m. the State Patrol says there were 56 crashes, 61 spinouts, and 1 jack-knifed semi.No serious injuries or deaths were reported. Four crashes involved minor injuries.A NEXT Weather Alert is in place due to the combination of snow and heavy winds that will make driving hazardous in parts of Minnesota. Low visibility and slick, icy roads will be a big issue until roughly noon Saturday.
Axios

10 best Christmas light displays in the Twin Cities

Put on winter gear and grab the hot chocolate: 'Tis the season for holiday light shows! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive across town to check out these displays. 🚘 Sever's Holiday Lights: Drive through more than 2.5 million lights synced to holiday music in Shakopee, or get out to walk through a forest of glowing trees. $25+.
knsiradio.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

