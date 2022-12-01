Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
FVCC opens registration for CNA course
MISSOULA, Mont. — Registration is now open for a certified nurse aid course at Flathead Valley Community College. The next session begins Jan. 17, with two different sessions available. The CNA course will prepare students to move direction into patient care positions. FVCC released the following information:. Flathead Valley...
Fairfield Sun Times
Attempt to locate shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for 19-year-old last seen Dec. 2
BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate was shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for a man last seen Friday. Jess Rutherford III, also known as Jess, Lil Jess, Baby Jess, is 19 years old, five feet, eleven inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He...
NBCMontana
Bigfork Children's Theatre to perform 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre will put on multiple performances of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” this December. Performances will be at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. Tickets can be purchased here. The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre...
Severe driving conditions reported in Western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
MHP continuing investigation into death of pedestrian in Lakeside
The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian that happened last month in Lakeside.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
Fairfield Sun Times
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 21-year-old last seen wearing hospital scrubs and socks
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is asking for help in locating Aaron Wells. Wells, 21, was last seen wearing hospital scrubs and socks. No further details have been released at this time. If you know the whereabouts of Wells, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement...
Forloh Has a Different Way to Do Down
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. What does it mean to make technical apparel in the United States? For Forloh, a small hunting brand based in Whitefish, Montana, making stuff onshore means doing things differently. For example, the brand’s Thermoneutral range of down jackets, vests, and pants takes the traditional formula for a lofted insulation layer, and reinvents it as a breathable hybrid of mid and outer layers in one.
NBCMontana
Robbery suspects arrested in Elmo after high speed chase
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirms robbery suspects were taken into custody after a high speed chase that ended in the Elmo area at around 2 a.m. A combination of officers from various angencies helped in the arrest. The chase originated in Flathead County, and the...
Lake County man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
A Pablo man was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills.
Comments / 0