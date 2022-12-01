ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBCMontana

FVCC opens registration for CNA course

MISSOULA, Mont. — Registration is now open for a certified nurse aid course at Flathead Valley Community College. The next session begins Jan. 17, with two different sessions available. The CNA course will prepare students to move direction into patient care positions. FVCC released the following information:. Flathead Valley...
NBCMontana

Bigfork Children's Theatre to perform 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer'

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre will put on multiple performances of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” this December. Performances will be at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18. Tickets can be purchased here. The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre...
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
outsidemagazine

Forloh Has a Different Way to Do Down

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. What does it mean to make technical apparel in the United States? For Forloh, a small hunting brand based in Whitefish, Montana, making stuff onshore means doing things differently. For example, the brand’s Thermoneutral range of down jackets, vests, and pants takes the traditional formula for a lofted insulation layer, and reinvents it as a breathable hybrid of mid and outer layers in one.
NBCMontana

Robbery suspects arrested in Elmo after high speed chase

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirms robbery suspects were taken into custody after a high speed chase that ended in the Elmo area at around 2 a.m. A combination of officers from various angencies helped in the arrest. The chase originated in Flathead County, and the...

