MIAMI — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announces its three retail locations in New Jersey, formerly known as Garden State Dispensary, are now operating under the AYR dispensary name.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO