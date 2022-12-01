Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis tissue culture clone innovator Conception Nurseries proudly welcomes agriculture industry veteran Damian Solomon of Plant Geek Consulting and King Solomon Nutrients to their advisory board. Solomon brings over 25 years of experience in modern horticulture to his new role, supporting the commercial production of clones and bringing optimized plant nutrition knowledge to the R&D team.
MIAMI — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announces its three retail locations in New Jersey, formerly known as Garden State Dispensary, are now operating under the AYR dispensary name.
