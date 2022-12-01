Read full article on original website
Related
Cheers To The Grand Opening of this Brand New Brewery in Central Maine
Nothing is better than checking out new spots to drink. Especially during the holiday season. Yesterday I was Christmas shopping at the Marketplace in Augusta and stopped at El Agave's Mexican Restaurant to have a little chips, salsa, and margarita. A brand new brewery has opened in Lewiston and I...
33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!
Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
Augusta, Maine Area Family Looking For Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
Local organizations continue push to create housing for asylum seekers
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments is ramping back up its fundraising efforts as part of a plan to help create new transitional housing units for asylum seekers. "We have an opportunity here to resettle families here in our community who will invigorate our workforce and...
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire
There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
wabi.tv
3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
Warm Up in Heated Snow Globes After Sledding, Ice Skating on This Maine Farm
‘Tis the season for winter activities and Maine is the outdoor adventure hub for all things snow. We’re the hot spot for hiking and water sports in the warmer months and we have the terrain for skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more all winter long. There are reasons our state...
mainebiz.biz
A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades
Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
Outdoor refrigerated ice rink to open soon in Cape Elizabeth
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — If all goes as planned, the Cape Community Arena group should be ready to open their new outdoor refrigerated ice skating rink by January 1. The rink is located at the Gulls Crest Field in Cape Elizabeth. The groundwork is done and the lighting is...
Maine’s First Indoor Farm Will Produce Year-Round Growth in Heart of Westbrook
Westbrook, Maine will soon be welcoming a new development that will positively affect the city, our state, and the future of farming. As shared by WMTW, a six-floor, 75-foot indoor farm will be built in the heart of Westbrook and if all goes as planned, it will be up and running within the next two years.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
We all tend to wonder about how many people live in our city, state, or county, and it seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. But I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Now, I don't...
ngxchange.org
MDOT Grand Trunk rail planning: Commuter rail best choice for NG
This Monday, December 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Greely Arts Center in Cumberland, next to the high school, MDOT will have a presentation and public comment period on the Grand Trunk Railroad that runs between India Street in Portland to the Danville Junction, in south Auburn. This is the eastern tracks in the Intervale that you also cross on Cobb’s Bridge Road next to the Royal River.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire
GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
WMUR.com
Good Samaritan helps rescue neighbors from Rochester fire
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A good neighbor rushes to help save a neighbor during a fire in Rochester. Officials say it started early this morning on 132 North Main Street. Three people were sent to the hospital, including two who lived inside the home. Rochester Deputy Fire Chief Jarrod Wheeler...
boothbayregister.com
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
Comments / 0