92 Moose

Cheers To The Grand Opening of this Brand New Brewery in Central Maine

Nothing is better than checking out new spots to drink. Especially during the holiday season. Yesterday I was Christmas shopping at the Marketplace in Augusta and stopped at El Agave's Mexican Restaurant to have a little chips, salsa, and margarita. A brand new brewery has opened in Lewiston and I...
Q97.9

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
94.9 HOM

I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine

We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
B98.5

11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire

There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
wabi.tv

3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
mainebiz.biz

A year after Yarmouth boatyard deal, new owner explores upgrades

Sea Meadow Marine, a nonprofit marine center on Cousins River in Yarmouth, has attracted a slew of users and is now looking to upgrade its water, sewer and power systems. “It’s a great little piece of the river and a great community and site that can serve Freeport and Yarmouth,” Chad Strater, president of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation’s board of directors, told Mainebiz.
ngxchange.org

MDOT Grand Trunk rail planning: Commuter rail best choice for NG

This Monday, December 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Greely Arts Center in Cumberland, next to the high school, MDOT will have a presentation and public comment period on the Grand Trunk Railroad that runs between India Street in Portland to the Danville Junction, in south Auburn. This is the eastern tracks in the Intervale that you also cross on Cobb’s Bridge Road next to the Royal River.
101.9 The Rock

Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
94.9 HOM

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
960 The Ref

Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire

GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
WMUR.com

Good Samaritan helps rescue neighbors from Rochester fire

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A good neighbor rushes to help save a neighbor during a fire in Rochester. Officials say it started early this morning on 132 North Main Street. Three people were sent to the hospital, including two who lived inside the home. Rochester Deputy Fire Chief Jarrod Wheeler...
boothbayregister.com

Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27

Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
wabi.tv

The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.

