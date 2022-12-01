Read full article on original website
These Federal Benefits Will Help You Pay For Big Purchases, From A Car To A House
Making a big purchase can be an anxiety-inducing process. But, did you know there are several government benefits in Canada that can help you to take the plunge?. If you've been worried about spending a lot of money on a new car, home renovations or even a new house, you might not have to go into these purchases alone.
Ontario Education Workers Have Voted In Favour Of A New Contract & Here's What It Means
After months of negotiations with the Ontario government, the province's 55,000 education workers have voted in favour of a new contract. The Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) confirmed Monday morning that 73% of its workers voted for the new deal that gives them a $1 an hour raise each year for 4 years, or 3.59% annually, for the average worker.
A New Vaping Tax In Canada Could Mean Your Vapes Are About To Get More Expensive
Vaping in Canada will be undergoing a small change over the coming weeks and those who vape regularly might just notice a subtle difference in vape packaging, starting January 1. That's because Canada Revenue Agency has announced that, as of the new year, all vaping products sold in stores across...
7 Ontario Employers That Pay A Living Wage & Are Hiring Right Now
With the cost of living at an all-time high in the province, it's now more important than ever to work with Ontario employers who are committed to paying liveable wages. According to the Ontario Living Wage Network, several certified companies are hiring right now across the province for roles that span from welder to retailer worker.
