LSU rewarded with trip to Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl against Purdue

A day after appearing in the Southeastern Conference Championship game, LSU was awarded a trip to Orlando to participate in the 77th Annual Citrus Bowl. The Tigers (9-4), under first-year coach Brien Kelly, are paired with Purdue (8-5) in the Jan. 2 game at noon. The game will be televised by ABC.
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane

The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...

