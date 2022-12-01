Read full article on original website
'A bureaucratic mess': insurers' slow payments frustrating hospitals
Mike DeWerff, CFO for Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health said the health insurance industry has been slowing down payments, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Dec. 3. Previously, commercial payers took about 50 days to pay claims submitted by Bryan, Mr. DeWerff said in the report. That length of time has increased by about five days, or 10 percent.
Heart balloon pumps added to medical device shortage list
The FDA placed some balloon pumps on its medical device shortage list Dec. 2, which the agency said was because of increased demand and shortage of some of the product's components. There is a shortage of Getinge Maquet/Datascope Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump devices, and the supply issue will continue into 2023,...
Virtual & automated care's role in solving for the ongoing staffing shortages
Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with a shrinking and burned-out workforce while simultaneously working to fulfill their missions of delivering high-quality care and expanding access. That has prompted a need for innovative solutions that can extend the reach of traditional care. At an executive session sponsored by Amwell at the...
Providing quality patient care with increased demand and staffing shortages
Health systems are facing increased demand for care while continuing to deal with nursing shortages. Creative solutions to recruit and retain talent, while optimizing workflows, compliance and clinical quality, are required to deliver high-quality patient care. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session facilitated by Alexi Nazem, MD, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Health, three nursing professionals discussed the challenges faced and explore innovative solutions.
Network navigation: the benefits of a modern navigation platform for patients and health systems
Health systems and payers have both invested heavily in creating comprehensive networks that deliver high-quality healthcare. But too often, these systems expect patients to self-navigate their care journey. That leads to access issues and attrition as some patients go out of the network for subsequent care. At a November session...
American Hospital Association urges DEA to extend telehealth prescribing rules
The American Hospital Association is asking the Drug Enforcement Administration to extend and clarify pandemic-era rules that allowed providers to prescribe addiction-treatment medications through telehealth. Amid the pandemic, the DEA waived the requirement that providers see patients in person before prescribing buprenorphine and allowed telephone evaluations for the drug. But...
U-M Health Hazards committee to launch USP hazardous drug handling standards
The U-M Health Hazardous Drug Oversight Committee is reclassifying hazardous drugs and rolling out United States Pharmacopeia Hazardous Drug Handling standards on Feb. 28, according to a Dec. 1 article on the Michigan Medicine website. USP reclassifies drugs based on the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health hazardous drug...
Alabama hospital selects Meditech for EHR
Alexander City, Ala.-based Russell Medical Center has chosen Meditech's software-as-a-service option for its EHR. The hospital, which is affiliated with Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine, made the selection with the help of IT consulting firm CareCloud's medSR division. The EHR will replace the facility's legacy Meditech Magic system. "Implementing a new...
Virtual urgent care, remote monitoring: How CHOP's health IT team met the viral surge
The health IT team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been helping manage the recent surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses by shifting to virtual urgent care and boosting remote patient monitoring, CIO Shakeeb Akhter told Becker's. Like many children's hospitals across the country, CHOP has been inundated with cases of...
Will CVS, Amazon and Walgreens deals shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model?
Amazon, CVS and Walgreens are investing millions of dollars into primary care practices as part of a push to shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 2. The healthcare disruptors have made headlines in recent months as their deals — One...
Lawsuit, new clients, VA troubles: What Oracle Cerner has done in past month
From being ordered to stand trial in a brain damage lawsuit to picking up several new hospital clients, here are 12 headlines about EHR vendor Oracle Cerner from the past month. 1. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec....
Hospitals' 8 asks of Congress right now
Amid the challenges facing healthcare organizations, the American Hospital Association is planning an all-out effort to secure additional support from Congress on issues ranging from payments to prior authorization requirements. AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack outlined hospitals' asks of Congress in message posted on the AHA website Dec. 2.
CDC awards $45M to Wisconsin to support healthcare workforce
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has been awarded a $45 million grant to help strengthen its public health workforce through retention, recruitment and training. The funding is part of $3.2 billion the CDC is awarding to state, local and territorial jurisdictions across the U.S. to support the public health workforce and infrastructure.
Illinois health system to advance innovative analytics
Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health has partnered with data and analytics technology company Health Catalyst to further advance its innovative analytics capabilities. Under this 5-year agreement, Carle will have access to Health Catalyst's technology subscription and managed services specializing in analytics, data management, reporting and project management, according to a Dec. 5 news release from Health Catalyst.
President of pharma lobby resigns
The Association for Accessible Medicines has named David Gaugh as its interim CEO after the departure of former CEO and president Dan Leonard. Mr. Leonard retired from the position, which he has served in since September 2020, according to a statement AAM emailed to Becker's and his LinkedIn page. His successor has been at the generic drug lobby organization since 2012 and previously worked as the chief pharmacy officer for Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System, according to his profile on AAM.
HCA, Tenet and CHS' margins have topped 2019 results since pandemic began
Recent industry reports have highlighted the financial challenges that many hospitals and health systems are facing, with shrinking operating margins potentially contributing to one of the worst financial years in decades, according to one report. However, operating margins among the three largest for-profit health systems in the country — Nashville,...
Severely understaffed nursing homes rarely fined
Of the thousands of nursing homes that are understaffed, federal regulators only cited 4 percent and fined even fewer, according to a USA Today investigation. The nursing home workforce has been shrinking since 2019, when it averaged 3,374 workers. So far in 2022, the number of employees at nursing homes hovers right below 3,000, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Where XBB is most prevalent: 5 COVID-19 updates
In about a week since the CDC started tracking omicron subvariant XBB, it has grown to account for 5.5 percent of U.S. cases, according to the latest variant proportionate estimates. The strain — a recombinant of two other omicron subvariants — accounted for about 3 percent of cases for the...
North Dakota lawmakers mull psychiatric hospital to replace aging facility
North Dakota legislators are considering a new psychiatric hospital to boost mental health services in the state, the Dickinson Press reported Dec. 1. The state-of-the-art facility would replace the 100-bed capacity State Hospital in Jamestown, which is seen as aging. The new building would likely be smaller, with about 75 beds, the report said.
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems
CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
