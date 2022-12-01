Ultimate leader: LSU’s Micah Baskerville has played pivotal role on, off field in Tigers’ run to SEC Championship Game

Read full article on original website
LSU rewarded with trip to Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl against Purdue
A day after appearing in the Southeastern Conference Championship game, LSU was awarded a trip to Orlando to participate in the 77th Annual Citrus Bowl. The Tigers (9-4), under first-year coach Brien Kelly, are paired with Purdue (8-5) in the Jan. 2 game at noon. The game will be televised by ABC.
Georgia’s SEC Championship Game beat down of LSU not as brutal as score indicates
Earlier this season, when LSU was getting ready to begin SEC play back in September, Brian Kelly said the Tigers would get punched in the mouth any number of times during SEC play. He said LSU would have to be resilient. Kelly said LSU would find itself in such positions...
Season comes to close for LSU volleyball in second round of NCAA Tournament against Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. – A season full of firsts for LSU volleyball ended with a 3-0 decision on the floor of No. 5 Stanford at Maples Pavilion. The Tigers (16-14) concluded their first season under coach Tonya Johnson, dropping a 25-11, 25-15, 25-21 decision to the Cardinal (26-4). Johnson directed...
LSU enters final exams on a high following 63-59 win over UT Arlington
LSU’s getting used to working its way out of close quarters. The Tigers (7-1) rallied in the final four minutes for a 63-59 victory Friday over UT Arlington at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers enter their break for final exams. The Tigers, who led by nine on...
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
LSU volleyball registers first win NCAA Tournament play in eight years with triumph over Hawaii
STANFORD, Calif. – LSU volleyball ended an eight-year drought with its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2014 with a 3-1 win Friday over No. 8 Hawaii at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion. The Tigers (16-13 defeated the Rainbows 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson turned in her ninth...
