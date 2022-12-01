ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KYTV

Not much sun this week

Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
KYTV

PRAIRIE MERCANTILE 2022

KYTV

Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an essential oils cleaner recipe. 8– 12 drops of peppermint, spearmint, lemon, or orange essential oil. Pour all the ingredients into a 16-oz or larger spray bottle. Label shake well before each use. Spray and wipe with a microfiber cloth. This works on...
KYTV

SHARE THE LIGHT

KYTV

Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
KOLR10 News

Here’s when Christmas parades are happening around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many Christmas parades around the Ozarks are happening during the first couple of weekends of December. Below is a list of the parades and what time they begin: Battlefield Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Bolivar Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Branson Adoration Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. […]
KOLR10 News

Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023

OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
KYTV

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found running loose with a friend. Someone found the female dog with a younger, tan hound mix and animal control says the two might be related. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “at the...
KYTV

Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m. Here is the official parade route:. Below are the detours...
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday

Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing. Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on...
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson’s cat cafe to double in size

Very soon Branson will be able to have twice the hairballs and twice the fun. Mochas and Meows, the area’s only cat cafe, will be expanding to almost double their current size. The renovated cafe will take the entire space in the Falls Shopping Center between Shogun Japanese Steak and Sushi and Creation Tattoo.
KYTV

Weekend Events Around the Ozarks

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking chilly temperatures to get the new work & school week underway. Plus, plenty of rain chances continue to line up over the next several days. Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Updated: 2 hours ago.
KYTV

Fire marshals voice burning concerns after Taney County brush fire

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson Friday that started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took crews four hours to contain the fire.
KYTV

Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...

