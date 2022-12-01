Read full article on original website
Not much sun this week
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
PRAIRIE MERCANTILE 2022
Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an essential oils cleaner recipe. 8– 12 drops of peppermint, spearmint, lemon, or orange essential oil. Pour all the ingredients into a 16-oz or larger spray bottle. Label shake well before each use. Spray and wipe with a microfiber cloth. This works on...
SHARE THE LIGHT
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking chilly temperatures to get the new work & school week underway. Plus, plenty of rain chances continue to line up over the next several days.
SPONSORED: Find the perfect gifts this holiday season at Prairie Mercantile in Lockwood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Prairie Mercantile in Lockwood is a great place for your holiday shopping. Especially for those wanted to cash in on a great deal.
Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAYS: See displays from around the Ozarks & share yours!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Let’s see your Christmas light displays. And if you have a display with music for all to enjoy, share your address with your hometown too!
Here’s when Christmas parades are happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many Christmas parades around the Ozarks are happening during the first couple of weekends of December. Below is a list of the parades and what time they begin: Battlefield Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Bolivar Christmas Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Branson Adoration Parade, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. […]
Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023
OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found running loose with a friend. Someone found the female dog with a younger, tan hound mix and animal control says the two might be related. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “at the...
Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m. Here is the official parade route:. Below are the detours...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday
Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing. Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson’s cat cafe to double in size
Very soon Branson will be able to have twice the hairballs and twice the fun. Mochas and Meows, the area’s only cat cafe, will be expanding to almost double their current size. The renovated cafe will take the entire space in the Falls Shopping Center between Shogun Japanese Steak and Sushi and Creation Tattoo.
Springfield’s oldest active Black church celebrating sanctuary renovation and 175th anniversary this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church is celebrating its past while looking forward to the future this weekend. The oldest active Black church in Springfield, located just off Chestnut Expressway near downtown, is 175 years old. The celebration takes place this weekend (Dec. 3-4) starting with...
Weekend Events Around the Ozarks
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking chilly temperatures to get the new work & school week underway. Plus, plenty of rain chances continue to line up over the next several days. Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Police investigate deaths of 2 inside Springfield home |
Fire marshals voice burning concerns after Taney County brush fire
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a grass fire near Branson Friday that started by someone burning a dumped mattress. Firefighters with the Central Taney County Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. The fire burned around three acres. Firefighters contained the fire just before approaching a home. It took crews four hours to contain the fire.
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
