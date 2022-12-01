Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven Where He Used to Shoplift as a Kid to 'Right the Wrong'
"That felt really good," The Rock said after buying out an entire shelf of Snickers bars to give Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making up for his past mistakes. The Black Adam action star over the weekend shared a video on social media documenting a recent visit to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii in which he bought out the stores supply of Snickers bars and left them for any hungry customers to take for free. It wasn't just a generous move, but one Johnson, 50, was doing as...
WSLS
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys all Snickers bars in Hawaii 7-11 to ‘right this wrong’
HAWAII – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a few chocolate skeletons in his closet that he was looking to get rid of. On Sunday, The Rock made his way back to a familiar 7-11 in Hawaii. He said he used to stop there every day when he was 14 before he went to the gym to grab a Snickers bar. He never bought one because he didn’t have the money, so he stole them.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
‘Sister Wives’ Freak Out After Gwendlyn Brown Spills Major Tea About How Long Kody and Christine’s Relationship Struggled
'Sister Wives' fans can't believe just how much tea Gwendlyn Brown is spilling about the broken relationship between her mother Christine and father, Kody.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
Bride Fuming After Groom Refuses to Kick Step-Sister Who Wore White Out of Wedding
A man shared that his wife is furious with him after he failed to "defend" her on their wedding day when his step-sister showed up to the ceremony in white. On Reddit, the man explained his step-sister showed up to their wedding ceremony wearing white, upsetting his bride. "I recently...
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
WATCH: See Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa with Their New Spouses in First Trailer for 2 New HGTV Shows
Hall's spinoff Christina in the Country and and El Moussa's new series The Flipping El Moussas will both debut in 2023 Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are getting new solo HGTV shows — and PEOPLE has a first look at both! Christina will star in Christina in the Country with her new husband Josh Hall, and Tarek will appear alongside his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, in The Flipping El Moussas. Christina and Tarek, who split in 2017 but continued to co-star together for 10 seasons of their hit...
TikTok Video Allegedly Shows Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Glam Metal Show: WATCH
Casey Anthony, who was infamously accused and acquitted of murdering her toddler, was allegedly spotted rocking out at a Steel Panther concert just a few months before her new documentary with Peacock released Nov. 29. "When you see Casey Anthony at a concert in Fort Lauderdale in March, then her...
Popculture
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
The ‘Bully’ From ‘A Christmas Story’ Movie Banned From the House Used in Film
Hollywood actor Yano Anaya was first seen as the pint-sized bully Grover in the 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story. Nearly four decades later, Anaya is no longer welcome at the film's iconic Cleveland house after a verbal altercation occurred with the current homeowner. Brian Jones purchased the home featured...
Tish Cyrus Goes Instagram Official With ‘Prison Break’ Star Boyfriend
Seven-and-a-half months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus — who is mom to Miley Cyrus as well as singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus — has found love again. She debuted her new love interest on her Instagram Stories on Sunday (Nov. 27), posting a slide of...
Kristin Bell Reveals The Reason Why She Told Her And Dax Shepard’s Children About Doing Mushrooms
Kirsten Bell got candid to her kids - and Jimmy Kimmel - about experimenting with drugs in the past. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bell revealed that she told her two children about the time that she tired mushrooms at her 40th birthday party. "Their dad is in...
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
PopCrush
