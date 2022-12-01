ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dwayne Johnson Visits 7-Eleven Where He Used to Shoplift as a Kid to 'Right the Wrong'

"That felt really good," The Rock said after buying out an entire shelf of Snickers bars to give Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making up for his past mistakes. The Black Adam action star over the weekend shared a video on social media documenting a recent visit to a 7-Eleven in Hawaii in which he bought out the stores supply of Snickers bars and left them for any hungry customers to take for free. It wasn't just a generous move, but one Johnson, 50, was doing as...
WSLS

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys all Snickers bars in Hawaii 7-11 to ‘right this wrong’

HAWAII – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a few chocolate skeletons in his closet that he was looking to get rid of. On Sunday, The Rock made his way back to a familiar 7-11 in Hawaii. He said he used to stop there every day when he was 14 before he went to the gym to grab a Snickers bar. He never bought one because he didn’t have the money, so he stole them.
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
ETOnline.com

'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
People

WATCH: See Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa with Their New Spouses in First Trailer for 2 New HGTV Shows

Hall's spinoff Christina in the Country and and El Moussa's new series The Flipping El Moussas will both debut in 2023 Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are getting new solo HGTV shows — and PEOPLE has a first look at both! Christina will star in Christina in the Country with her new husband Josh Hall, and Tarek will appear alongside his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa, in The Flipping El Moussas. Christina and Tarek, who split in 2017 but continued to co-star together for 10 seasons of their hit...
Popculture

What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?

As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
PopCrush

PopCrush

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy