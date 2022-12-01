Read full article on original website
WJLA
As DC considers free bus service, Alexandria touts success of its 2021 move to 'fare-free'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — This week, some D.C. Council members announced they are introducing legislation that would make Metro bus service free in the District. But when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tweeted that D.C. will be "the first major city in the US to provide free bus service", Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson was quick to respond.
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
Hoya
WMATA Installs Gates to Reduce Fare Evasion
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rolled out prototype faregates Nov. 17 to make it harder for riders to evade Metro fares. WMATA installed two types of new gates at the Fort Totten station as part of an effort to make up for tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue from fare evasion this fiscal year. Half of the new faregates feature saloon-style doors that rise higher than the previous barriers, and the other half include rounded additions to the sides of the gates to prevent riders from using their hands to push up and over the barrier.
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
fox5dc.com
Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County considers turning vacant commercial space into emergency homeless shelters
With a high office and commercial vacancy rate and over 1,000 locals experiencing homelessness, Fairfax County is considering a zoning change that could use one problem to help solve the other. The proposal would allow unused commercial spaces, including office and hotel space, to be used as emergency shelters for...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers
Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
arlnow.com
Ten citations issued in an hour along deadly stretch of Little Falls Road
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Police issued a traffic ticket every six minutes, on average, during an enforcement effort in front of Nottingham Elementary on Thursday afternoon. The several block stretch of Little Falls Road near the school, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, has seen three fatal pedestrian crashes since 2014, including an elderly woman who was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV in October. That driver is not facing criminal charges.
ffxnow.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
Silver Line Extension racks up ridership with Dulles Station stop
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, including the highly anticipated Dulles station, opened to the public over two weeks ago and since then more than 60,000 people have entered one of the new stations. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) opened the...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
alxnow.com
PHOTOS: Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Parade in Old Town
It was an unseasonably warm 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3) in Old Town for the Campagna Center’s 51st Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. The parade is one of the most popular events in the city, bringing thousands of participants, including Irish dancers, historic reenactors and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums. It is considered the highlight of a weekend full of events.
theburn.com
Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month
Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
NBC12
Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95N near Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should expect delays on I-95 going northbound near Fredericksburg due to the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River. Starting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 a.m., construction will begin to support the opening of...
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
