Holiday festivities begin in Newark with a tree lighting and the opening of Newark Winter Village
The village includes ice skating, go karts on ice, curling, photo ops, food, drinks and a holiday marketplace.
News 12
Oyster Bay’s Planting Fields Arboretum teleports visitors to a 1920s Christmas
The Planting Fields Arboretum is hosting its Home for the Holidays event, beginning on Friday, where visitors can take in the magic at a place that feels almost frozen in time. The event features tours of the estate, gift ideas, music, food and more. Home for the Holidays will take...
Town of Huntington: 6 garbage trucks destroyed in maintenance yard fire
The fire at the Town of Huntington's maintenance facility on Boxer Court charred six garbage trucks and could be seen for miles.
Fairfield restaurant owner honored for raising money for charities
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at The Castle Black Rock to recognize The Castle on Post in Fairfield owner Patrick Clyne, saying his motto has always been "make friends, not money."
Robert L. May, creator of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, inducted into New Rochelle Walk of Fame
Robert L. May, the creator of one of the most iconic Christmas poems, was honored on Sunday in New Rochelle.
Fire destroys several trucks at Kearny industrial lot
It happened at an industrial lot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns
On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
News 12
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
A convicted killer who claims he has killed at least 100 women has admitted to a decades-old murder and four other Nassau deaths. Richard Cottingham, 76, pleaded guilty to the 1968 murder of Diane Cusick. Cottingham, also known as the “Times Square Torso Killer,” has been found guilty in more...
SUV catches fire on Route 45 in Spring Valley
The fire was put out by members of the Hillcrest fire company.
Police: Man found dead in Manorhaven parking lot
Police say an unidentified 40-year-old man was found lying on the ground around 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of a massage parlor on Shore Road.
Salvation Army in Union City in need of support from community it helps after fire
A fire on Thursday night burned through the roof of The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center on John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
Bronx man accused of abandoning dog tied to pole in Putnam County
Juan Rosa, 36, turned himself in after being contacted about the dog.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
News 12
Would-be victim of so-called ‘grandparent scam’ helps foil the crime
Two people are facing charges after they were accused in a so-called “grandparent scam” in Cranford. Nancy Van Brunt says that she was almost a victim of the scam. “The voice on the call said, ‘Grandma?’ I said, ‘Jack?’ so that was who I was talking to,” she says.
Nassau police: 1 injured after car flips over in East Meadow
Officers say they got a call about a crash on North Jerusalem Road and Marion Drive around 12:40 a.m.
Police: Several people injured after sheet of glass collapses at Resorts World Monticello
News 12 was told several people were hurt and had to be hospitalized.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Shortage of Nassau crossing guards forces police officers to fill in the gaps
Police officers have to work at empty intersections where there are not enough crossing guards.
‘It’s like a nightmare.’ Fire destroys West New York apartment building; 41 families displaced
A fire at an apartment building in West New York has displaced 41 families and left the building uninhabitable.
