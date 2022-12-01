ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Would-be victim of so-called ‘grandparent scam’ helps foil the crime

Two people are facing charges after they were accused in a so-called “grandparent scam” in Cranford. Nancy Van Brunt says that she was almost a victim of the scam. “The voice on the call said, ‘Grandma?’ I said, ‘Jack?’ so that was who I was talking to,” she says.

