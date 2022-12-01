Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home
AL KHOR, Qatar — England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup after his home was attacked by armed intruders, head coach Gareth Southgate and the English Football Association confirmed Sunday. Sterling was left out of the England team for its 3-0 victory over Senegal in the...
FOX Sports
Even after painful knockout, U.S. players take a moment to appreciate World Cup journey
AR-RAYYAN, Qatar — Four American soccer players sat in a circle on the turf of Khalifa Stadium an hour after getting knocked out of the World Cup. The United States men's national team gave everything it had through four games, but on Saturday, it met a better team in the Netherlands that beat them 3-1, ending their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarterfinal for the first time in 20 years.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is in the knockout stage after some thrilling games and monumental upsets in the group stage. Underdogs barked in group play, but can they keep it up in the Round of 16?. Five-time champion Brazil remains the betting favorite as the knockout round begins. Brazil's odds...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win
DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
FOX Sports
Japan vs. Croatia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Japan and Croatia faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was off to a slow start but Japan decided to change that when Daizen Maeda scored in the 43rd minute. Croatia would counter in the second half as Ivan Perisic evened the score up by scoring in the 55th minute. Both teams would head to extra time after being deadlocked at 1-1. Each team would have their chances on goal but the score would remain at 1-1. Dominik Livaković was the hero for Croatia as he stopped three Japanese chances in the shootout becoming just the third goalkeeper to do that. Croatia won on the penalty shootout.
FOX Sports
Croatia denies Japan in dramatic penalty-kick shootout
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Sooner or later, we were going to see one. A penalty shootout, the most brutal, exciting, painful, joyous, triumphant, devastating, and — more than anything — sudden slice of drama that soccer has to offer. On this night, a high-quality contest between two...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Where does Brazil stand after Cameroon loss?
Cameroon took down Brazil, 1-0, in the closing moments of Friday's Group G match. However, Brazil will still advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Cameroon heads home. On the latest "World Cup Now," Cobi Jones and DaMarcus Beasley discussed Brazil's standing after the loss...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Spain
Group F champion Morocco will play Spain, which finished second in Group E, in the knockout stage on Tuesday. Spain finished second in the group stage behind Japan after losing 2-1 on Thursday. Some have speculated (notably Hugo Sánchez, a three-time World Cup player for Mexico) that La Furia Roja (Red Fury) lost on purpose to avoid a potential quarterfinal matchup against five-time champion Brazil.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: How can USA fix its striker problem for 2026?
The United States was eliminated from the World Cup on Friday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands at Khalifa International Stadium. At the center of that loss was a glaring hole at striker, something that's been a problem for the U.S. men's team for several years. How can it address that problem before the next World Cup in 2026, which will be played on home soil?
FOX Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup | Common Goal Collaboration Spotlight: Switch the Pitch & Soccer in the Streets
FOX Sports and nonprofit organization Common Goal are joining forces throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup to make soccer accessible, diverse and inclusive for all youth athletes and working to shift the narrative about the impact the sport can have to change lives. Switch the Pitch is an initiative co-created by Common Goal and Soccer Without Borders with the support of America SCORES and Soccer in the Streets to combat racism in soccer. Take a look at the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Soccer in the Streets, that’s building safe places for kids to play in public transit hubs across the city.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal-Switzerland
Portugal and Switzerland will play each other Tuesday as each national team looks to end quarterfinal droughts. The Seleção das Quinas ("The Selection of the Shields") are looking to advance past the knockout stage for the first time since 2006 when Portugal finished fourth. The La Nati (Switzerland's...
FOX Sports
'I've given it everything': Tim Ream knows his World Cup door is likely closed
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Tim Ream fought back tears as he tried to put his improbable journey into perspective after the biggest — and surely the last — match of his international career. Ream wasn't supposed to be at this World Cup. Never the fleetest of foot,...
FOX Sports
Social media reacts to USA loss to Netherlands: U.S. fans let it all out
The 2022 World Cup knockout stage started with United States men's national team losing 3-1 vs. Netherlands, sending the USMNT home in the round of 16 for the third time in each of its last three World Cup appearances. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions. Check...
FOX Sports
Why Jesús Ferreira starting for the U.S. vs. Netherlands is a curious choice
DOHA, Qatar — United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter made a surprising change to his starting lineup for Saturday’s World Cup round of 16 clash with the Netherlands (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), bringing in forward Jesús Ferreira for his first action of the tournament.
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly join Al Nassr in January
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo has finalized terms on a remarkable move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, according to Spanish media reports. On the eve of Portugal’s round of 16 clash with Switzerland (Tuesday, 2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) and less than an hour before a national team press conference, a report from Madrid newspaper Marca stated Ronaldo will officially join Al Nassr on Jan. 1 next year.
FOX Sports
World Cup turning into a superstar showcase as bracket narrows
Just like that, the World Cup of upsets has morphed into the World Cup of superstars. How did that happen? And how did it happen so quickly?. What looked like a bloodbath for the favorites as underdog after underdog roared during the group stage, has seen order restored and the biggest names still here, with two weeks left, throwing punches and staring each other down.
FOX Sports
Former USMNT players on Gregg Berhalter's status: 'I like to have fresh blood'
In 2018, the United States Soccer Federation named Gregg Berhalter the head coach of the U.S. men's national team. In the four years since, Berhalter has led the USMNT to two CONCACAF titles — Nations League and Gold Cup — and, his most significant achievement to date, World Cup qualification.
FOX Sports
Three takeaways as U.S. can't seize moment in World Cup loss
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Just like its World Cup appearances in 2010 and 2014, the United States' run in Qatar 2022 ended after just one knockout game. This time, the end came against the Netherlands, which rode a pair of first-half goals to a 3-1 victory in Saturday's round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium.
FOX Sports
U.S. players support Gregg Berhalter's return as coach
DOHA, Qatar — Gregg Berhalter's players backed the United States coach to carry on leading the national team in the wake of its World Cup exit on Saturday. "I would love for him to stay, but that is out of my control," USA forward Jesus Ferreira told me. "That's going to be on him and whoever is in charge of that."
FOX Sports
Neymar expected to return for Brazil against South Korea
DOHA, Qatar — Brazil received a major boost ahead of its World Cup round of 16 meeting with South Korea when it was revealed superstar forward Neymar is ready to return from injury. Brazil coach Tite said the Paris Saint-Germain striker is slated to be back in action Monday...
