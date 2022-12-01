Japan and Croatia faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was off to a slow start but Japan decided to change that when Daizen Maeda scored in the 43rd minute. Croatia would counter in the second half as Ivan Perisic evened the score up by scoring in the 55th minute. Both teams would head to extra time after being deadlocked at 1-1. Each team would have their chances on goal but the score would remain at 1-1. Dominik Livaković was the hero for Croatia as he stopped three Japanese chances in the shootout becoming just the third goalkeeper to do that. Croatia won on the penalty shootout.

2 HOURS AGO