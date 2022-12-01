Read full article on original website
Jason Zucker Reacts to Jordan Binnington's Antics Towards Penguins
Jordan Binnington is a Stanley Cup Champion goalie, but sure didn't act like it against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Kasper Is Better than Joel Eriksson-Ek & Dylan Larkin
While most of the talk around the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect pool revolves around the likes of defencemen (Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder) and goalies (Sebastian Cossa), their best forward prospect is having himself a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Marco Kasper has 10 points...
Patric Hornqvist to be placed on LTIR
The Florida Panthers were going to face a cap crunch when Anthony Duclair was eventually cleared to return from his Achilles recovery, but it seems the injury bug might have done the work for them. Patric Hornqvist is expected to be moved to long-term injured reserve, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
Philadelphia Phillies ‘stepping up pursuit’ of star shortstops in MLB free agency
As the MLB Winter Meetings close in, the Philadelphia Phillies are becoming one of the most aggressive teams on the
Yardbarker
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Yardbarker
NHL Reschedules Predators' Postponed Games
The Nashville Predators now know when they will play their two late November postponed games. The games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for November 25 and 26 respectively, were postponed after a water main break flooded and damage Bridgestone Arena early November 25. The...
NHL
New Date for Avalanche vs. Predators' Postponed Game
The NHL announced a new date and start time for the Colorado vs. Nashville game that was postponed last week. The National Hockey League today announced a new date and start time for the Colorado Avalanche versus Nashville Predators game that was postponed last week at Bridgestone Arena. * Game...
NBC Sports
Flyers burned in 3rd period by lapses, suffer frustrating loss to Devils
John Tortorella wanted a good response from his team after it was "embarrassed" last time out and the head coach got one for 40 minutes. Then the final 20 minutes happened. A third-period mistake by Carter Hart hurt the Flyers in a 3-2 loss Saturday night to the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils.
Brian Dumoulin's Performance Since Penguins Demotion
The Pittsburgh Penguins are figuring out how they need to deploy Brian Dumoulin.
Yardbarker
Day After Highlights 25.0: Edmonton Oilers 5, Montreal Canadiens 3
The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their four-game homestand with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Here are highlights from the game…. The Habs opened the scoring just a few minutes into the first period while Connor McDavid was in the penalty box for holding. Nick Suzuki took a behind-the-back pass from Mike Matheson and roofed a shot past Stuart Skinner.
Who is most responsible for the Devils surprising season?
The New Jersey Devils' remarkable season is becoming more and more real each day. At first a nice story, then a “prove it,” then “what next,” the 19-4-1 Devils now sit among the NHL’s most elite teams this season with little evidence they’re slowing down. The team had another busy offseason, however, the bulk of the talent on the roster isn’t much different than the same group that put up just 63 points last season. One of the several changes that have seemingly turned the tide in New Jersey is the development of some of their less-heralded prospects, including forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Jesper Boqvist.
Senators defenseman Artem Zub facing lengthy absence
The Ottawa Senators are expected to be without their top defensive option once again, as Darren Dreger of TSN tweets Artem Zub could miss two to three weeks after taking a puck to the face. The defenseman is going through additional medical testing to get a more precise timeline. Zub,...
Avalanche place defenseman Josh Manson on IR
The injury list continues to grow for the Avalanche as the team confirmed to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post that defenseman Josh Manson has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Thursday. He has left the team to be re-evaluated and is listed as week-to-week. The 31-year-old is in...
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
Flyers winger Cam Atkinson claims he is medically cleared
It appears as if the Flyers could soon have winger Cam Atkinson available as the winger indicated to reporters including NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman that he has been medically cleared to return to the lineup. The 33-year-old has yet to play this season due to an upper-body injury and at...
Panthers recall forward Chris Tierney on emergency basis
Chris Tierney may finally be getting his chance to return to the NHL, as the Florida Panthers announced they’ve recalled the forward from the Charlotte Checkers on an emergency basis. No corresponding move was made, but the recall comes a day after the team was forced to play a...
FOX Sports
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two...
What the Los Angeles Kings are thankful for
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Los Angeles Kings.
NBC Sports
Forget a rebuild label — Flyers just need to build it right
Sitting next to Chuck Fletcher for a midseason address during January, a fed-up-with-losing Dave Scott said he wanted things fixed. "I can tell you I'm angry," the Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO said last season. "I know our fans are more than angry and the whole organization's angry. We're sick of losing.
Pro Hockey Rumors
