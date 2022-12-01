The New Jersey Devils' remarkable season is becoming more and more real each day. At first a nice story, then a “prove it,” then “what next,” the 19-4-1 Devils now sit among the NHL’s most elite teams this season with little evidence they’re slowing down. The team had another busy offseason, however, the bulk of the talent on the roster isn’t much different than the same group that put up just 63 points last season. One of the several changes that have seemingly turned the tide in New Jersey is the development of some of their less-heralded prospects, including forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Jesper Boqvist.

