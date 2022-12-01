ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jae's Grill to Serve American Cuisine on Winter Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A well-known local eatery is relaunching a second location with a new menu. Jae's Grill is planning a soft opening mid-week at 7 Winter St. The menu will feature upscale American cuisine, a change from the pan-Asian offerings of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Street.
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont

E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
Beer Nut: A eulogy for brewing legend Ray McNeill

It’s 2:07 AM on Dec. 3 as I write this. I have just confirmed some of the worst news I’ve ever heard in the beer world. I certainly can’t claim to have been a close friend of Ray’s. But over the past decade or so, I got to know him quite well and marveled at his incredible acumen about all things brewing. In fact, he was erudite about so much more than brewing. I don’t throw the word “polymath” around casually, but Ray certainly seemed to fit the definition.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA

When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms

A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Magic of Christmas coming to Albany

The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
