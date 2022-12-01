Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Jae's Grill to Serve American Cuisine on Winter Street
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A well-known local eatery is relaunching a second location with a new menu. Jae's Grill is planning a soft opening mid-week at 7 Winter St. The menu will feature upscale American cuisine, a change from the pan-Asian offerings of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Street.
Which Of The 10 Best Places To Get Cookies In Western Mass. Are Here In The Berkshires?
Who doesn't love delicious fresh-baked cookies? I sure do and I know a lot of people who feel the same. Nowadays when it's all about supporting area businesses and "shopping local" it's a good way for me to remind you of some local Berkshire County bakeries that do an amazing job!
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
Pittsfield 2022 holiday parking schedule
The city of Pittsfield has announced its 2022 free parking schedule.
Gasoline Alley hosts 2nd annual Kringle Market
Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.
Beer Nut: A eulogy for brewing legend Ray McNeill
It’s 2:07 AM on Dec. 3 as I write this. I have just confirmed some of the worst news I’ve ever heard in the beer world. I certainly can’t claim to have been a close friend of Ray’s. But over the past decade or so, I got to know him quite well and marveled at his incredible acumen about all things brewing. In fact, he was erudite about so much more than brewing. I don’t throw the word “polymath” around casually, but Ray certainly seemed to fit the definition.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
Quite a collection: Westfield’s The Mercantile is part barn sale, part kitchen store
WESTFIELD — Julie Cecchini Cook and Dan Cook are not just partners in life, they are partners in business. The Southwick couple married in 2017 and after combining their lives, they recently combined their passions at their new shop, The Mercantile, at the Mill at Crane Pond in Westfield.
Deadly Brattleboro fire leads to demolition of former firehouse
According to fire officials, the building that burned Friday night had once been the town's firehouse for more than 100 years.
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Northampton, MA
When heading into a new town for the first time, it can be challenging to decide where to eat. There are many options, but can you be sure the food is good? Or that the environment is right? This list is here to help. Below you will find the 15...
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
Public gets glimpse of new Springfield parking garage
Plans for the Civic Center Parking Garage continued Thursday night in Springfield with a chance for city residents to learn more about this new amenity.
WNYT
Magic of Christmas coming to Albany
The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. A few months back, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here.
