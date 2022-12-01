Read full article on original website
Cannabis business adds St. Louis-area dispensary, prepares for increased demand
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri. Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21...
New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Stroll down St. Louis Avenue near Glasgow Avenue in the Jeff-Vanderlou Neighborhood in north St. Louis and you'll see vacant houses, abandoned brick buildings and lots of empty land that's been dormant for decades. However, change is on the way. "We'll be doing philanthropy work. We'll...
nomadlawyer.org
Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis: Best Place You Should Explore In Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Missouri
Tourist Attraction In Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Missouri. Located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is a cathedral of the Roman Catholic Church. The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis is also known as Saint Louis Cathedral. To watch the...
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers.
nextstl.com
Delmar DeBaliviere FBD FAQ
The Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council (SDCC) will vote this month on the issue of supporting the Delmar Form Based District. The council’s support (or lack thereof) will most likely determine whether the city adopts the FBD. In November, SDCC discussed the Delmar FBD and held a lengthy debate. As...
Roaming St. Louis: Firs, frozen treats anchor St. Louis landmark
In this week’s edition of Roaming St. Louis, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand. It’s winter time, but people still line up for frozen specialties like the concrete.
townandstyle.com
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
Illinois Business Journal
East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
Festive food, drinks to try this holiday season in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — It’s officially the holiday season in St. Louis, and area restaurants and breweries are showing their holiday spirit with festive food and drinks. 5 On Your Side has made a list of local businesses with winter menu items. Try these seasonal offerings before they're gone.
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
Candidates for next St. Louis chief of police narrowed to four
ST. LOUIS — Four finalists to become the next St. Louis police chief include three external candidates and one internal candidate, according to sources with direct knowledge of the selection process. On Friday, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety said Mayor Tishaura Jones’s Public Safety Director Dan...
Enter for your chance to win a $250 Schuncks gift card
ST. LOUIS — Enter for your chance to win one of five $250 gift cards to Schuncks!. Watch for the code word on Today in St. Louis then enter it here. Today in St. Louis airs on weekdays from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. TODAY IN ST. LOUIS HOLIDAY...
Sneak Peek: The Armory St. Louis Combines Local Eats and Indoor Fun
The massive new entertainment complex will feature a menu of St. Louis favorites
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
KSDK
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
rjbroadcasting.com
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
laduenews.com
Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park opens in Chesterfield
Slide into the St. Louis metro area’s newest family-friendly, all-ages attraction: Slick City Action Park. Located in Chesterfield, the park sets itself apart from others in the area not only in location but also by establishing what its founders say is the “world’s first indoor slide park.”
5 On Your Side
