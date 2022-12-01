Read full article on original website
Lapid on Netanyahu’s ‘sedition’ accusation: You ain’t seen nothing yet
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday shot back at his prospective successor’s accusation that his call on municipalities to flout the incoming government’s directives amount to sedition. “Prime Minister-designate Benjamin] Netanyahu said this week that the fact that I am calling on the heads of the...
Noam Party leader condemns Lapid-led campaign as ‘sedition’
Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam Party, responded Monday to criticism of his appointment at the Ministry of Education, labeling it “an attempt to prevent the prime minister-designate from forming the sole legitimate elected government after the election. “In recent days, a wild public campaign has been carried out...
Draft Israeli coalition agreement includes dramatic changes regarding Judea and Samaria
A draft version of the coalition agreement between the Likud and the Religious Zionism Party, headed by Bezalel Smotrich, includes dramatic changes in government power structures relating to civilian and military activities in Judea and Samaria, Hebrew media reported on Monday. According to Ynet, Defense Minister-designate Yoav Gallant will not...
Netanyahu on criticism of coalition partners: ‘I ultimately decide policy’
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted on Sunday to assuage critics of his emerging right-wing government by vowing to uphold Israel’s liberal democracy, pointing to his lengthy track record of guiding the nation and emphasizing that the buck on devising policy stops with him. “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy,...
Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say
Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Netanyahu condemns Lapid’s call to local municipalities to disobey incoming government
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday denounced outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid for “attempting to incite rebellion among army officers and mayors against the elected government under our leadership.”. “I call on the opposition to behave responsibly. We have one country, one army and one people. We must...
Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel
Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near Jenin sending...
Blinken: US will judge next Israeli government on policies, not personalities
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that policies, and not the people implementing them, will define the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem’s next government. During his keynote address to the J Street National Conference in Washington, Blinken said, “We will gauge the government by the policies...
Herzog becomes first-ever Israeli head of state to visit Bahrain
President Isaac Herzog on Sunday became the first-ever Israeli head of state to make an official visit to Bahrain, beginning a two-day trip that will include a stop in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. “This is another historic step in the relationship between Israel and Arab states, signed with...
The IDF versus drug dealers: How an inter-agency effort is denting the flow of narcotics
The Israel Defense Force’s Paran territorial defense brigade is in charge of defending 170 kilometers of the Israeli-Egyptian border and large sections of the Negev desert. As such, dealing with the constant efforts of narcotics smugglers from both Egypt and Israel to push drugs across the border is an inevitable part of its duties.
Herzog’s message to the people of Bahrain
Israeli President Isaac Herzog published the following article in the Bahraini press ahead of his state visit:. This morning, as I fly to Bahrain for a historic state visit, the first-ever visit by an Israeli head of state to Bahrain, I will be reflecting on how dramatically the Middle East has been transformed by Bahrain’s bold decision to embrace a warm peace with Israel.
IRGC chief: We will turn the world into a graveyard for US, Israel, Saudi policies
Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), predicted that Israel would soon fall and Iran will use the impending “world war” as a “graveyard” for the policies of the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies. According to...
IDF reduces sentence of soldier who faced off with far-left activists
The Israel Defense Forces reduced the punishment of a soldier who had been disciplined for making political statements in Hebron last week, from 10 days in military prison to six, the army announced on Friday. The decision came after the Givati Brigade infantryman lodged an appeal in which he expressed...
Calls for German bishop’s resignation over antisemitism accusations
A former German Lutheran bishop recently appointed to combat antisemitism for the state of Schleswig-Holstein is scrambling to retain his job after an exclusive JNS report brought to light his antisemitic sermons attacking Jews and Israel. David Ermes, the head of communications for the northern state’s education ministry, sent JNS...
Report: Iranian regime has plotted to kill Jews overseas, including philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Iranian regime has launched dozens of plots to kill its perceived enemies abroad, including Jews, among them the French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, according to a report in The Washington Post. The Iranian regime dramatically intensified its targeting of overseas figures after the United States...
Iran executes four convicted of working with Israel’s Mossad
Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, Reuters reported. Three other people received prison sentences of between five and 10 years. “This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed,”...
Antisemite and Holocaust denier invited to event hosted by Canadian MPs
The editor of an antisemitic newspaper was a guest at an event hosted by Canadian members of Parliament late last month, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is demanding an explanation. Nazih Khatatba, editor-in-chief of “Meshwar,” an Arabic newspaper based in Toronto, was in Ottawa as a guest at...
Israeli defense minister condemns UN Mideast envoy’s response to Hawara terror incident
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday condemned comments made the previous day by a senior United Nations envoy to the region following a terrorist attack near Nablus. Tor Wennesland, the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, tweeted on Friday: “Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian...
The Israeli army is a trendsetter for equal opportunity
Many people don’t realize it, but the Israeli army has become a trendsetter for equal opportunity. In the latest episode of Jewish National Fund-USA’s “Conversations on Zionism,” Colonel (ret.) Miri Eisin addresses the role of the IDF in Israeli society, the meaning of Zionism in the 21st century and the relationship between Israel and American Jewry.
IDF identifies ‘as many targets in a month as it did in a year’
The Israel Defense Forces’ Intelligence Directorate is using artificial intelligence technology to generate the same number of targets in a month that it once took a year to produce, IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi revealed on Sunday. Kochavi, speaking at a conference organized by the Military...
