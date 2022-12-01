ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Nick Cannon's Got Jokes About His Kids' Pricy Christmas Wish Lists

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nySgF_0jU6EKGj00
Photo: Getty Images

With all the influx of children he's welcomed into the world this year alone, Nick Cannon is laughing his way to the bank as he calculates how much money he has to cough up for Christmas gifts.

In a hilarious video he posted on Tuesday, November 29, the new St. Nick took fans into his process for online shopping. He opens up the video by mentioning his contributions to the world's combined population of 8 billion people .

“But my job’s not done,” Cannon said in the video. “Based off the baby mama to kid ratio, we got a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy.”

“All these damn gifts, y’all just don’t wanna go to college,” Cannon joked.

Cannon he received gift lists from all of his "adorable" offspring with wishes that include a dolphin, the entire Los Angeles Lakers team and 12 PlayStation 5 consoles. Naturally, the artist and TV show host appeared stressed as he called around and scoured the Internet looking for the requested gifts.

“Daddy’s got this,” he exclaimed with a twisted grin. “It’s gonna be a merry motherf**king Christmas!”

Nick Cannon introduced us to four new child with four completely different women this year. The father of 12 and Bre Tiesi welcomed their new baby boy Legendary back in June. About two months later, he and LaNisha Cole revealed the birth of their daughter Onyx . In September, Brittany Bell and the Wild'N Out host gave birth to their third child, a son they named Rise. Then, last month, Abby De La Rosa welcomed their third baby, a daughter called Beautiful .

Cannon's baby spree will continue this month as Alyssa Scott awaits the arrival of their second child together . Their new baby will be born a year after they lost their five-month-old son Zen due to brain cancer.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album

Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Shine My Crown

DJ Reveals She is Pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 12th Child

A DJ and Instagram influencer who considers herself a “public figure” on the social media platform has announced that she is pregnant with…wait for it…Nick Cannon’s TWELFTH child. Abby De La Rosa, the woman who is already the mother to the comedian’s twin boys, Zion...
People

Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia

"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
People

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party

Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Decider.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Says She’s “Scared” of Nick Cannon Because She Doesn’t Want to Get Pregnant

While nobody was off-limits during last night’s (Nov. 16) “Comedy Roast Night” episode of The Masked Singer, judge Ken Jeong and others made host Nick Cannon — who is infamously a father of 11 — their easy target. Jeong, who judges the reality competition alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, kicked off the jokes by quipping, “I know Nick is tired because he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” per The Daily Mail.  Later in the episode, mystery contestant Snowstorm performed Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which was dedicated to Scherzinger, who “has had more famous exes...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

191K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy