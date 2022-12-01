Read full article on original website
Doug Emhoff to chair White House roundtable with Jewish groups on rising antisemitism
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The White House will convene a roundtable with Jewish organizations on antisemitism, to be chaired by Douglas Emhoff, the Jewish Second Gentleman. Also appearing at the event will be Susan Rice, President Joe Biden’s top domestic policy advisor; Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; and Keisha Lance Bottoms, Biden’s senior advisor for public engagement, the White House said Monday in a statement.
Blinken: US will judge Israeli government on its policies, not its politicians
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will base its relationship to Israel’s incoming government on the actions it takes, not the people installed in positions of power, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a speech Sunday. Blinken’s speech, to the conference of the liberal Jewish Middle...
Netanyahu on criticism of coalition partners: ‘I ultimately decide policy’
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted on Sunday to assuage critics of his emerging right-wing government by vowing to uphold Israel’s liberal democracy, pointing to his lengthy track record of guiding the nation and emphasizing that the buck on devising policy stops with him. “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy,...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say
Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Vote for the Antisemite of the Year 2022
StopAntisemitism.org, a grassroots watchdog group, has announced the three finalists in its “Antisemite of the Year 2022” contest. The candidates for the title are rapper Kanye “Ye” West, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and white supremacist Jon Minadeo II. During the past year, there were 10...
Antisemite and Holocaust denier invited to event hosted by Canadian MPs
The editor of an antisemitic newspaper was a guest at an event hosted by Canadian members of Parliament late last month, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is demanding an explanation. Nazih Khatatba, editor-in-chief of “Meshwar,” an Arabic newspaper based in Toronto, was in Ottawa as a guest at...
The Israeli army is a trendsetter for equal opportunity
Many people don’t realize it, but the Israeli army has become a trendsetter for equal opportunity. In the latest episode of Jewish National Fund-USA’s “Conversations on Zionism,” Colonel (ret.) Miri Eisin addresses the role of the IDF in Israeli society, the meaning of Zionism in the 21st century and the relationship between Israel and American Jewry.
IRGC chief: We will turn the world into a graveyard for US, Israel, Saudi policies
Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), predicted that Israel would soon fall and Iran will use the impending “world war” as a “graveyard” for the policies of the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies. According to...
Lapid on Netanyahu’s ‘sedition’ accusation: You ain’t seen nothing yet
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday shot back at his prospective successor’s accusation that his call on municipalities to flout the incoming government’s directives amount to sedition. “Prime Minister-designate Benjamin] Netanyahu said this week that the fact that I am calling on the heads of the...
Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel
Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near Jenin sending...
NGO Monitor finds over 300 flaws with Human Rights Watch report on Israel’s ‘apartheid’
NGO Monitor has published a scathing analysis of an April 2021 report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that accused Israel of committing “apartheid.” NGO Monitor analyzed the 217-page report along with its 867 footnotes. HRW conducted almost no primary research, NGO Monitor found. Instead, HRW cited itself approximately...
Noam Party leader condemns Lapid-led campaign as ‘sedition’
Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam Party, responded Monday to criticism of his appointment at the Ministry of Education, labeling it “an attempt to prevent the prime minister-designate from forming the sole legitimate elected government after the election. “In recent days, a wild public campaign has been carried out...
Report: Iranian regime has plotted to kill Jews overseas, including philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Iranian regime has launched dozens of plots to kill its perceived enemies abroad, including Jews, among them the French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, according to a report in The Washington Post. The Iranian regime dramatically intensified its targeting of overseas figures after the United States...
Representatives of emergent African communities ‘below the Jewish radar’ to gather
On Dec. 14, the first Sub-Saharan African Jewish Conference will bring together “emergent African Jews” representing approximately 10 communities. The conference-taking place in Ivory Coast, West Africa, is being organized by Kulanu, a New York-based non-profit that helps various groups abroad connect with Judaism. “We are talking about...
Israeli defense minister condemns UN Mideast envoy’s response to Hawara terror incident
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday condemned comments made the previous day by a senior United Nations envoy to the region following a terrorist attack near Nablus. Tor Wennesland, the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, tweeted on Friday: “Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian...
Iran executes four convicted of working with Israel’s Mossad
Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, Reuters reported. Three other people received prison sentences of between five and 10 years. “This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed,”...
