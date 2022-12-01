ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Doug Emhoff to chair White House roundtable with Jewish groups on rising antisemitism

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The White House will convene a roundtable with Jewish organizations on antisemitism, to be chaired by Douglas Emhoff, the Jewish Second Gentleman. Also appearing at the event will be Susan Rice, President Joe Biden’s top domestic policy advisor; Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; and Keisha Lance Bottoms, Biden’s senior advisor for public engagement, the White House said Monday in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News

Blinken: US will judge Israeli government on its policies, not its politicians

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will base its relationship to Israel’s incoming government on the actions it takes, not the people installed in positions of power, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a speech Sunday. Blinken’s speech, to the conference of the liberal Jewish Middle...
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu on criticism of coalition partners: ‘I ultimately decide policy’

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted on Sunday to assuage critics of his emerging right-wing government by vowing to uphold Israel’s liberal democracy, pointing to his lengthy track record of guiding the nation and emphasizing that the buck on devising policy stops with him. “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy,...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say

Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Cleveland Jewish News

Vote for the Antisemite of the Year 2022

StopAntisemitism.org, a grassroots watchdog group, has announced the three finalists in its “Antisemite of the Year 2022” contest. The candidates for the title are rapper Kanye “Ye” West, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and white supremacist Jon Minadeo II. During the past year, there were 10...
Cleveland Jewish News

Antisemite and Holocaust denier invited to event hosted by Canadian MPs

The editor of an antisemitic newspaper was a guest at an event hosted by Canadian members of Parliament late last month, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is demanding an explanation. Nazih Khatatba, editor-in-chief of “Meshwar,” an Arabic newspaper based in Toronto, was in Ottawa as a guest at...
Cleveland Jewish News

The Israeli army is a trendsetter for equal opportunity

Many people don’t realize it, but the Israeli army has become a trendsetter for equal opportunity. In the latest episode of Jewish National Fund-USA’s “Conversations on Zionism,” Colonel (ret.) Miri Eisin addresses the role of the IDF in Israeli society, the meaning of Zionism in the 21st century and the relationship between Israel and American Jewry.
Cleveland Jewish News

IRGC chief: We will turn the world into a graveyard for US, Israel, Saudi policies

Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), predicted that Israel would soon fall and Iran will use the impending “world war” as a “graveyard” for the policies of the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies. According to...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid on Netanyahu’s ‘sedition’ accusation: You ain’t seen nothing yet

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday shot back at his prospective successor’s accusation that his call on municipalities to flout the incoming government’s directives amount to sedition. “Prime Minister-designate Benjamin] Netanyahu said this week that the fact that I am calling on the heads of the...
Cleveland Jewish News

Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel

Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near Jenin sending...
Cleveland Jewish News

Noam Party leader condemns Lapid-led campaign as ‘sedition’

Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam Party, responded Monday to criticism of his appointment at the Ministry of Education, labeling it “an attempt to prevent the prime minister-designate from forming the sole legitimate elected government after the election. “In recent days, a wild public campaign has been carried out...
Cleveland Jewish News

Representatives of emergent African communities ‘below the Jewish radar’ to gather

On Dec. 14, the first Sub-Saharan African Jewish Conference will bring together “emergent African Jews” representing approximately 10 communities. The conference-taking place in Ivory Coast, West Africa, is being organized by Kulanu, a New York-based non-profit that helps various groups abroad connect with Judaism. “We are talking about...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli defense minister condemns UN Mideast envoy’s response to Hawara terror incident

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday condemned comments made the previous day by a senior United Nations envoy to the region following a terrorist attack near Nablus. Tor Wennesland, the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, tweeted on Friday: “Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News

Iran executes four convicted of working with Israel’s Mossad

Iran on Sunday executed four men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, Reuters reported. Three other people received prison sentences of between five and 10 years. “This morning, the sentences of four main members of the gang of mobsters related to the Zionist intelligence service were executed,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy