Milwaukee Dancing Grannies in West Allis parade on eve of Waukesha
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies stepped out at the West Allis Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the eve of the Waukesha parade, the first since the 2021 attack that killed four members of the group. They said their Waukesha parade performance will feature a special tribute and surprise.
Get your holiday shopping done at Ruckus & Glee
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Games and puzzles are always great gifts! The team at Ruckus & Glee are stocked with fun holiday-themed options for kids. Brian Kramp is at the local toy shop where they always have a wide variety of fun toys for the young, and young-at-heart.
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant Christmas wishes in memory of 8-year-old
Turning pain into purpose. That's what Sheri and Aaron Sparks are doing as they prepare to grant eight children's wishes this holiday season in memory of their son Jackson.
FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event set for Wednesday, Dec. 7
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Join FOX6 at Steinhafels in Waukesha for a drive-through coat collection event, Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 250 cars to come through and donate at least four (4) coats will receive a pair of one-day admission tickets to Summerfest 2023 while supplies last. Steinhafels in Waukesha is located at Hwy F and I-94.
Waukesha South Cookie Walk parade memorial fundraiser
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha South High School's Cookie Walk fundraiser is an annual event, but their efforts this year hit much closer to home. During the Cookie Walk, families stop by the cafeteria and purchase a variety of cookies that have been donated by Waukesha families and businesses. Usually, it is a fundraiser for the Waukesha South High School Band Boosters.
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
Waukesha Christmas Parade, 1st since attack, brings mixed emotions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Mixed emotions are expected at the first Waukesha Christmas Parade since the 2021 attack when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring more than 60. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the eve of the parade, some said they feel safer than ever.
Milwaukee Home Shot, Again
For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
South Milwaukee death, karaoke regular remembered at bar
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Friends of a Cudahy woman who died after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar sang her praises Friday night, Dec. 2. The usual karaoke night at the American Legion was different, though, without one of the people who loved it the most – 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, also known as Raina Reighns.
Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
Milwaukee teen shot, crashes near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, Dec. 5, near 91st and Silver Spring. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the incident started on 95th and ended at 91st and Silver Spring, where the car crashed. The 16-year-old boy...
Catholic Memorial senior discovers new passion in faraway travels
WAUKESHA, Wis. - One Catholic Memorial senior shared his story of his upbringing from Korea to the United States, and a discovery of his love for a sport that spans the globe. That's what makes David Kim this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. David traveled halfway around the world...
Gino at the Movies: 'Thirteen Lives'
MILWAUKEE - A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand, where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. ‘Thirteen Lives’ is based on a true story, and you can stream it now on Amazon Prime. Gino Salomone...
'The Tin Woman' at Next Act Theatre; 'good holiday play'
MILWAUKEE - "The Tin Woman" is a new play that the creators say is heartfelt and hilarious, and it has arrived at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre just in time for the holidays. "It's a really good holiday play mixing drama and comedy and a touch of supernatural," said Director Edward Morgan. "Shades of ‘Christmas Carol,’ shades of 'It's a Wonderful Life.'"
Culver's gets festive with their new winter-themed Concrete Mixer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fast food favorite Culver's is hoping to slay this holiday season with a new "Concrete Mixer." Not sure what a Concrete Mixer is? According to the Culver's menu, they take a cup with their fresh frozen custard as a base then add tons of toppings and mix-ins, including candy, cookies, caramel, hot fudge, marshmallow creme, fruit and even nuts. It ends up being a very thick milkshake.
Missing Milwaukee man last seen near 72nd and Silver Spring found
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: 67-year-old James Kearney has been found safe. The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help locating critically missing 67-year-old man James Kearney. Kearney was last seen near 72nd and Silver Spring around noon Friday, Dec. 2. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall...
'It breaks my heart': Racine thrift store dedicated to helping foster children burglarized
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Not once, not twice, but three times. All in one week. Fosters ReStore in Racine, a thrift shop dedicated to providing foster children with free clothing, has recently become a victim of vandalism and burglary. According to a post on the Racine Police Department's Facebook...
Milwaukee boy critically missing found
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy who was the focus of a critically missing person alert on Friday has been found safe, police say. The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help finding a critical missing 14-year-old boy Cruz Ortiz-Bell – last seen Friday, Dec. 2, around 3 p.m.
