Read full article on original website
Related
“Grand families” celebrate Christmas with gifts from Sunbeam, law enforcement
More than 400 grandchildren and 180 grandparents received gifts and support Saturday during Sunbeam Family Services’ 22nd annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren holiday program.
news9.com
Sunbeam Family Services Helping Grandparents Raising Grandchildren During Holiday Season
A local nonprofit is collecting Christmas is spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of families with help from local law enforcement agencies. Sunbeam Family Services is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season by creating a memorable experience for more than 100 families with their Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event. “To know that...
Organization collecting donations for children who might go without this Christmas
An Oklahoma organization is working to fulfill the hopes of children who might be forgotten this Christmas.
KOCO
Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital writes Christmas book for children
NORMAN, Okla. — She used her recovery time to write a Christmas book for children. "A story about how Jingle the North Pole blacksmith makes shoes for the reindeer, and sometimes they lose them," said author Sharon Davis. Davis said she put pieces of her own life into her...
news9.com
Sleigh Bells Market Returns To OKC Farmers Public Market
Returning for their sixth year, the Oklahoma City Sleigh Bells Market kicks off Sunday afternoon. The event is being hosted at the Farmers Public Market from 12 to 5 p.m. People can expect numerous vendors and shopping, and admission is completely free.
news9.com
More Than 50 Artists, Vendors Expected At First Americans Museum Winter Holiday Market
People can stop by the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to visit its Winter Holiday Market Saturday afternoon. The event is expected to start with a story time at 1 p.m. More than 50 artists and vendors will be at the museum offering art and goods from First American...
OKC: Activities for family & friends this weekend
We have got your one stop location on ideas for you and your loved ones to get out and have some fun in the cold weather over the weekend!
A tour of Victorian Christmas in Guthrie
Guthrie's Victorian history isn't so much frozen now as warm and fuzzy in our holiday memories.
OKC Boathouse District prepares the lights for the holiday river parade
Get your ready to show off some holiday spirit today as, RIVERSPORT is bringing back an Oklahoma City family favorite - Holiday River Parade!
news9.com
Holiday Markets Happening Across OKC Metro
This will be a busy weekend for holiday markets across the metro. The First Americans Museum is hosting a winter market that’ll feature work from 50 Native American artists Saturday afternoon. The "Sleigh Bells Market" will take over the downtown Farmers Market on Sunday. Each weekend until Dec. 18,...
OKC Police put big smiles on kids’ faces during Shop with a Cop
What a shopping spree! 25 deserving kids were matched with 25 Oklahoma City Police officers for the department's annual Shop with a Cop program.
Oklahoma City Police see yearly increase in lives being saved through officers distributing Narcan to people suffering opioid overdose
Since Oklahoma City Police started distributing Narcan to people suffering from opioid overdoses, they’ve been seeing yearly increases in the number of lives being saved because of it.
Oklahoma Daily
Mother-daughter duo grow business from shared passion for baking
Savannah Heins grew up baking with her mother, and has always found joy in helping her mother mix ingredients and decorate pastries, but never imagined she could make a career from it. That is until she and her mom started their home baking business. Heins, a stay-at-home mom in Norman,...
yukonprogressnews.com
Chilly forecast impacts Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market
Due to the extreme cold forecasted Saturday, some vendors for the Yukon Czech Christmas Market will move inside The Progress Room, 10 W Main. Other vendors will be outside in the parking lot in Yukon Main Street’s authentic representation of European Christmas markets. The fourth annual event will be...
KOCO
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
News On 6
OKC Charter School Making Changes After Student Struck By Driver
After a student was hit by a car walking to class at John Rex Charter School, the school said it is working to make changes to prevent another incident. The child sustained minor injuries, but now the school said it is making adjustments. The elementary school, located at the intersection...
Power restored to thousands of Yukon residents
According to Oklahoma Gas and Electric, there are around 3,022 residents without power in Yukon.
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Ongoing Transformation
Celebrating our city’s past, present and future. The renaissance that Oklahoma City has experienced in the past four decades is something many people alive today will never have the privilege of living through. Longtime residents will tell you — they hardly recognize our town here in 2022. What once resembled (from certain angles, at least) a large Dust Bowl-era truck stop is now a bustling metropolis gaining national attention for its innovation and growth. Join us as we journey through The Big Friendly’s remarkable transformation; the past we revere, the present we relish and the future we eagerly anticipate.
KOCO
Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house
EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.
Comments / 0