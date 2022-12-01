ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

news9.com

Sunbeam Family Services Helping Grandparents Raising Grandchildren During Holiday Season

A local nonprofit is collecting Christmas is spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of families with help from local law enforcement agencies. Sunbeam Family Services is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season by creating a memorable experience for more than 100 families with their Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event. “To know that...
KOCO

Nurse at Norman Regional Hospital writes Christmas book for children

NORMAN, Okla. — She used her recovery time to write a Christmas book for children. "A story about how Jingle the North Pole blacksmith makes shoes for the reindeer, and sometimes they lose them," said author Sharon Davis. Davis said she put pieces of her own life into her...
news9.com

Sleigh Bells Market Returns To OKC Farmers Public Market

Returning for their sixth year, the Oklahoma City Sleigh Bells Market kicks off Sunday afternoon. The event is being hosted at the Farmers Public Market from 12 to 5 p.m. People can expect numerous vendors and shopping, and admission is completely free.
news9.com

Holiday Markets Happening Across OKC Metro

This will be a busy weekend for holiday markets across the metro. The First Americans Museum is hosting a winter market that’ll feature work from 50 Native American artists Saturday afternoon. The "Sleigh Bells Market" will take over the downtown Farmers Market on Sunday. Each weekend until Dec. 18,...
Oklahoma Daily

Mother-daughter duo grow business from shared passion for baking

Savannah Heins grew up baking with her mother, and has always found joy in helping her mother mix ingredients and decorate pastries, but never imagined she could make a career from it. That is until she and her mom started their home baking business. Heins, a stay-at-home mom in Norman,...
yukonprogressnews.com

Chilly forecast impacts Yukon’s Czech Christmas Market

Due to the extreme cold forecasted Saturday, some vendors for the Yukon Czech Christmas Market will move inside The Progress Room, 10 W Main. Other vendors will be outside in the parking lot in Yukon Main Street’s authentic representation of European Christmas markets. The fourth annual event will be...
KOCO

Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
News On 6

OKC Charter School Making Changes After Student Struck By Driver

After a student was hit by a car walking to class at John Rex Charter School, the school said it is working to make changes to prevent another incident. The child sustained minor injuries, but now the school said it is making adjustments. The elementary school, located at the intersection...
405magazine.com

OKC’s Ongoing Transformation

Celebrating our city’s past, present and future. The renaissance that Oklahoma City has experienced in the past four decades is something many people alive today will never have the privilege of living through. Longtime residents will tell you — they hardly recognize our town here in 2022. What once resembled (from certain angles, at least) a large Dust Bowl-era truck stop is now a bustling metropolis gaining national attention for its innovation and growth. Join us as we journey through The Big Friendly’s remarkable transformation; the past we revere, the present we relish and the future we eagerly anticipate.
KOCO

Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house

EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.

