TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida. Located at 10835 SE Federal Hwy., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 2, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

HOBE SOUND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO