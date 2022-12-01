Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis tissue culture clone innovator Conception Nurseries proudly welcomes agriculture industry veteran Damian Solomon of Plant Geek Consulting and King Solomon Nutrients to their advisory board. Solomon brings over 25 years of experience in modern horticulture to his new role, supporting the commercial production of clones and bringing optimized plant nutrition knowledge to the R&D team.
MIAMI — Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announces its three retail locations in New Jersey, formerly known as Garden State Dispensary, are now operating under the AYR dispensary name.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced that it has been honored at the South Florida Business Journal’s (SFBJ) 2022 Miami Inno Fire Awards. The annual awards ceremony celebrates 25 founders, entrepreneurs and startups revolutionizing their respective industries and invigorating the region’s ecosystem.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida. Located at 10835 SE Federal Hwy., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 2, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
