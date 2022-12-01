News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team sit down with organizer of Saturday’s ARISE 5k Run and Walk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Morning News Team Channel 3-12 was joined by Mary Hudson, organizer of this weekend's 5k Run and Walk and a representative of ARISE Women's Conferences.

This year's run will benefit the Santa Barbara Rescue Missions faith-based treatment facility designed exclusively for women.

The Bethel House Women's Residential Treatment Program provides support resources and a pathway towards recovery for female domestic abuse survivors and those struggling with addiction.

