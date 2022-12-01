ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

'Holly Jolly Hamilton' continues to provide economic boost for city

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An innovative idea that started during the pandemic, aimed at supporting small businesses and restaurants, continues strong three years later. From scavenger hunts and Santa sightings, to holiday lights and gift shopping— Holly Jolly Hamilton is in full swing. “Holly Jolly Hamilton is really a...
WLWT 5

Spiking flu cases taking toll on some small businesses

CINCINNATI — Flu cases that have packed hospitals, doctor’s offices and closed some schools are also affecting local businesses. “We've definitely noticed, especially as a small business,” said Cameron White. “We have a staff of, like, five or six people. So, when one or two people go down, it's like all hell breaks loose.”
wnewsj.com

Deck the halls but do it safely

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With stockings hung by chimneys with care, the State Fire Marshal reminds all Ohioans to stay safe during this holiday season. Many are decorating for the holidays, and that could increase the likelihood of a fire in your home. “The holidays are a time for celebration,...
wnewsj.com

Wilmington community blood drive set for Dec. 14

DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.
wnewsj.com

Clinton Co. Genealogical Society holds annual banquet

Members of the Clinton County Genealogical Society (CCGS) gathered for their Annual Banquet and Meeting Monday evening, Nov. 28 at the Senior Center on Nelson Avenue. The invocation was given by Christine Snyder. After dinner president Gene Snyder thanked the officers and committees for their achievements during the past year, and then highlighted the group’s activities of 2022. These included lectures by professional genealogists Debbie Large and Dana Ann Palmer, a program on the history of Wilmington’s Carnegie Library by member Suzanne Madison, and an interesting session on “What Can You Find in the Wilmington College Library Archives?” by college Librarians Lee Bowman and Elizabeth House.
wnewsj.com

Here comes the Santa Train

“The ground shuddered as the deafening blast reverberated throughout the rugged mountains of southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. The local women, though miles away from their husbands, dropped their work when they heard the terrifying dull boom, hoping a neighbor was blowing up tree stumps in the holler. Yet, in the hidden part of their souls, they knew it was a coal mine explosion,” Brenda’s Aunt Rose told her ten siblings and her parents, who grew silent as they gathered around the brilliantly illuminated tree on Christmas Eve to hear Rose’s story.
WKBN

Measles case confirmed at Ohio school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
WKRC

One of region's largest malls closed due to public safety hazards

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Forest Fair Village's businesses have been forced to halt operations after multiple public safety concerns were discovered in the mall during an inspection, according to Forest Park city officials. The Forest Fair Fire Department conducted a fire and life safety inspection of Forest Fair Village,...
Times Gazette

‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’

Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
Aneka Duncan

Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 Million

Financial relief is on its way for thousands of Ohio residents. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the state will be spending approximately $240 million. This money is aimed towards helping residents that are in medical debt. The state is working with a nonprofit organization that will buy and wipe out the debt. Supporters of this method believe that if other states adopt this strategy, it will help to alleviate the medical debt crisis across the country. (source)
wnewsj.com

City provides code violation report

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
lovelandmagazine.com

Butler • Clermont • Hamilton • Warren: COVID-19 deaths and cases rising

CDC recommends use of COVID-19 Community Levels to determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities and to take action. CDC also provides Transmission Levels (also known as Community Transmission) to describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Healthcare facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions. The...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Times Gazette

Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church

A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy