defensenews.com

Kongsberg precision-strike missiles to replace Harpoons on UK warships

LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy is to be equipped with a new long-range precision strike missile in an agreement announced Nov 22 with the Norwegian Government. Eleven frigates and destroyers are to be equipped with the Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace built Naval Strike Missile. The first three warships...
defensenews.com

UK Navy to take drone-teaming operations underwater with new submarine

LONDON — The Royal Navy has ordered what it says will be the largest and most complex unmanned submarine operated by a European navy in a deal aimed at strengthening Britain’s ability to protect undersea cables and pipelines. The contract, secured by M Subs, a small specialist underwater...
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
Navy Times

Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment

The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
Indy100

US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris

The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
Navy Times

Navy releases petty officer advancement results

The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256. Go here to see who made the cut. The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%. Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5...
marinelink.com

New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
Washington Examiner

The secret to making Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
Defense One

Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live

The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
Defense One

Air Force Flies New Tanker for 36 Hours Straight

The U.S. Air Force flew a KC-46 aerial tanker nonstop for 16,000 miles, just to prove it could be done. It’s the latest move by the Air Mobility Command, the Air Force organization that oversees cargo planes and tankers, to look for new ways to use its aircraft. During...
defensenews.com

France qualifies Serval armored patrol vehicle variant for its Army

STUTTGART, Germany – France’s military-procurement office has qualified the patrol variant of its new VBMR-L Serval multirole light armored vehicle, and expects to receive about one-fifth of its planned Serval deliveries by the end of the year, a defense official said Thursday. The new models of the VBMR-L,...

