10 Predictions For The Cannabis Industry In 2023, From A Nasdaq CEO's Perspective
Five years ago, I decided to leverage the knowledge gained from my 13+ years in cannabis and propose some predictions for the cannabis industry for the upcoming year. When those predictions turned out to be largely accurate, sharing my predictions for the cannabis industry's upcoming year became an annual ritual covering topics ranging from legislation across the globe to emerging trends in marketplaces and business-consumer relationships.
KRTL Teams Up With Yuhan To Develop Cannabinoid-Based Products For US And Korean Commercial Markets
KRTL International Corp and KRTL Biotech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiaries of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. KRTL have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the development of industry-differentiated commercial CBD and other cannabinoid based products with Yuhan Care, a subsidiary of Yuhan Corporation. “We’re honored to have Yuhan Care...
Sunderstorm's Kanha Cannabis Gummies Brand Goes Global Through Partnership with Thailand's THCG Group
Sunderstorm, will launch its Kanha Cannabis and Hemp gummies through an agreement with THCG Group Ltd. Through Sunderstorm's semi-exclusive global partnership with Geocann, Kanha will use Geocann's patented VESIsorb delivery system technology to manufacture and launch a fast-acting edible products in Thailand, as well as export the products to additional international markets.
Investment & Distressed Assets In Cannabis: Navigating And Managing Risk In Today's Market
New investment into the cannabis industry has recently slowed down due to a combination of stifling regulations, economic uncertainty, lack of access to capital and restrictive banking options. That said, increased quantifiable visibility into cannabis businesses’ operations and financial performance will allow a skilled investor to continue to take advantage of the new opportunities now arising from a unique convergence of market conditions.
Phinest Cannabis Introduced These Two Cultivars Into The Tissue Culture Roster
Phinest Cannabis entered into a new licensing agreement with Symbiotic Genetics. Under the agreement, Phinest nursery is granted a license for two cannabis cultivars, one exclusively, for sale to licensed cultivators and retailers throughout California. Trey Ish, president of Symbiotic Sacramento stated, "Symbiotic Genetics is very excited to team up...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Home Inventory Is Up And Prices Will Drop, But Buyers And Investors Have Left The Market
If the U.S. residential housing market were a vehicle, it would be stuck in park right now. And while some opportunities may be coming that would allow investors to shift back into drive, the overriding consensus is to keep the car in the driveway for now. Home prices are too...
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands
Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
Podcast: Meet One Of The Main Drivers Of New York's Cannabis Legalization, Latino Activist Vladimir Bautista
The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX. Episode 158. Bob and Xavier sit down with New York’s own Vladmir Bautista. Tune in to...
Tesla's Revamped 'Project Highland' Model 3 Is Coming, But Will The Company Avoid This One Change?
Rumors are swirling of a revamped Tesla Inc TSLA Model 3 dubbed Project Highland. The changes are aimed at cost-cutting and attempted gains in efficiency in terms of both manufacturing and the vehicle itself. The redesigned Model 3 will be produced at Gigafactory Shanghai in the third quarter of 2023,...
Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?
One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
How Much Must You Earn To Buy A Home In 2022? Plus, Prices Fell In These 10 Cities
A homebuyer must earn $93,684 to afford the $2,342 monthly mortgage payment on the typical U.S. home. That's down 14.51% from one month ago, and up 21.37% from $73,668 a year ago. This is owing to mortgage rates more than doubling in the last year, along with consistently high property...
Will Tesla Maintain This Trend Or Is The Stock Headed For 52-Week Lows?
Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging over 5% on Monday, in exaggeration to the S&P 500, which was sliding about 1%. The market has been firing off mixed signals recently, with the S&P 500 attempting to regain the 200-day simple moving average as support. The broad market index has been held back by Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Apple, Inc AAPL, three of the top four companies in the S&P 500.
Uber Performed Better When Market Is In Equilibrium, Analyst Says While Expecting Upside To More Than Double
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc UBER with a $54 price target. In his 18th Mobility Tracker, he performed a deep dive on pricing. His study showed that UBER tends to serve better relatively when the market is closer to equilibrium. Uber's trend could support future...
$27 Million Gone: NowRx Is Latest High-Profile Startup To Hold Firesale As Equity Crowdfunding Favorite Breaks Silence
California-based startup NowRx recently announced that it sold its patient files to Alto Pharmacy and Capsule Corp. The move comes as a result of the company's inability to raise additional capital because of "the current economic climate," according to a statement from NowRx. Effective Nov. 30, Alto Pharmacy acquired patient...
RXO Analyst Impressed With Tech-Enabled Growth, But Hesitant On Industry Headwinds
Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen initiated coverage on RXO Inc RXO with a Market Perform rating on the shares. Following the spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc.XPO, the analyst is assuming coverage of RXO, XPO’s technology enabled brokerage platform with exposure in truckload, heavy-goods Last Mile, forwarding and managed transportation.
Angel Oak Mortgage Price Target Shaved By 58%, Analyst Downgrades Stock As Volatility Across Fixed-Income Markets Weigh
B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage Inc AOMR from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $15.5 to $6.5. Given its vertically integrated platform, he found AOMR ideal for the secular growth opportunity in the non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) market. AOMR also faced significant...
