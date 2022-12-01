ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Predictions For The Cannabis Industry In 2023, From A Nasdaq CEO's Perspective

Five years ago, I decided to leverage the knowledge gained from my 13+ years in cannabis and propose some predictions for the cannabis industry for the upcoming year. When those predictions turned out to be largely accurate, sharing my predictions for the cannabis industry's upcoming year became an annual ritual covering topics ranging from legislation across the globe to emerging trends in marketplaces and business-consumer relationships.
Sunderstorm's Kanha Cannabis Gummies Brand Goes Global Through Partnership with Thailand's THCG Group

Sunderstorm, will launch its Kanha Cannabis and Hemp gummies through an agreement with THCG Group Ltd. Through Sunderstorm's semi-exclusive global partnership with Geocann, Kanha will use Geocann's patented VESIsorb delivery system technology to manufacture and launch a fast-acting edible products in Thailand, as well as export the products to additional international markets.
Investment & Distressed Assets In Cannabis: Navigating And Managing Risk In Today's Market

New investment into the cannabis industry has recently slowed down due to a combination of stifling regulations, economic uncertainty, lack of access to capital and restrictive banking options. That said, increased quantifiable visibility into cannabis businesses’ operations and financial performance will allow a skilled investor to continue to take advantage of the new opportunities now arising from a unique convergence of market conditions.
Phinest Cannabis Introduced These Two Cultivars Into The Tissue Culture Roster

Phinest Cannabis entered into a new licensing agreement with Symbiotic Genetics. Under the agreement, Phinest nursery is granted a license for two cannabis cultivars, one exclusively, for sale to licensed cultivators and retailers throughout California. Trey Ish, president of Symbiotic Sacramento stated, "Symbiotic Genetics is very excited to team up...
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
Elon Musk Introduces Robots, Will Bill Gates Rally To Tax Them?

One of the key moments of Tesla's TSLA AI Day in August 2021 was the unveiling of the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot, which was highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. The introduction of robots by Tesla that could be used for a number of sectors could bring up an old debate of whether robots should be taxed.
Will Tesla Maintain This Trend Or Is The Stock Headed For 52-Week Lows?

Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging over 5% on Monday, in exaggeration to the S&P 500, which was sliding about 1%. The market has been firing off mixed signals recently, with the S&P 500 attempting to regain the 200-day simple moving average as support. The broad market index has been held back by Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Apple, Inc AAPL, three of the top four companies in the S&P 500.
RXO Analyst Impressed With Tech-Enabled Growth, But Hesitant On Industry Headwinds

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen initiated coverage on RXO Inc RXO with a Market Perform rating on the shares. Following the spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc.XPO, the analyst is assuming coverage of RXO, XPO’s technology enabled brokerage platform with exposure in truckload, heavy-goods Last Mile, forwarding and managed transportation.
