Related
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KCCI.com
Ashby Avenue lights up for the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A magical holiday tradition continues this year in Beaverdale. Ashby Avenue is lit up with Christmas lights. Nearly every home puts up thousands of lights each year to create a street-long sparkling spectacle. Dates and times include:. Friday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 10...
iheart.com
Des Moines Area Urgent-Care Patients Asked To Reserve Time Slot
(Des Moines, IA) -- A surge in respiratory cases is prompting a change at Unity Point's central Iowa walk-in clinics. Starting today (Monday), Unity Point is asking patients to reserve a time online before going to an Urgent Care or Express location. Unity Point says doing so will reduce patient wait time, and help guarantee patients will be able to see a provider.
KCCI.com
'Deck the halls': West Des Moines family creates dazzling display for a good cause
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines family is taking "deck the halls" literally with their display!. More than 50,000 lights are hung up at their home and the display took about 120 hours to construct. Homeowner Mike Kromminga says he's been creating the displays for as...
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Iowa this week
A restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations that grew to fame over its chicken tenders, sandwiches, and waffle fries, just opened another new restaurant location in Iowa. Read on to learn more.
Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines
It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
iheart.com
Bondurant Planning 116-Acre Park, Lake
(Bondurant, IA) -- Bondurant is making plans for a 116-acre park with a 36-acre lake. The city will transform a stormwater retention pond into Central Park, on the southeast corner of Highway 65 and Grant Street S. Plans also include trails, a community building, a playground, boathouse, and beach. A final design is expected in 2024.
goiowaawesome.com
#2 Iowa vs #7 Iowa State:
WHEN: 1:30 PM CT (Sunday, December 4) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons, and Tim Johnson. RADIO: AM 800 KXIC | Hawkeye Radio Network (YouTube) STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. NOTE: Don't forget to follow all the action...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa man reunites with good Samaritans who saved his life
NEWTON, Iowa — Noah Kimmel was driving to his parents' home in Newton on Oct. 15 when his life was changed in a blink of an eye. The 24-year-old paramedic, who is also in the Army Reserve, doesn't remember much about that morning as he was traveling just outside of Newton. He recalls getting off work in Knoxville and going home to Pleasantville to work out. After that, he was traveling to his parents' house.
KCCI.com
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
Caucus impact goes beyond politics, Des Moines business owner says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the last twenty years, the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines has enjoyed an up-close and personal view of national politics. Media figures and politicians from across the country have visited the small diner over the course of multiple Iowa caucuses, seeking to make their name known to voters in the Hawkeye State.
West Des Moines police investigating stabbing call in Hy-Vee parking lot
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is underway into a stabbing call outside of a West Des Moines supermarket early Monday. Police received a call to the Hy-Vee near Jordan Creek Parkway and University Avenue around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, the suspect and victim left the scene. They said officers are investigating, with the cooperation of witnesses and Hy-Vee staff.
iheart.com
Developing: Des Moines Police Responds to Crash with Injured Pedestrian
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
weareiowa.com
Iowa Almanac: The 1st Atomic Bomb has Iowa State University Connection
Iowa Almanac for December 2, 1942 was a milestone date for science that has deep Iowa State University roots. Professor Jeff Stein has details on a historic event that took place at the University of Chicago that had its start at Iowa State University. The material that was the key component leading to a reaction and productions of nuclear energy was developed in Ames, Iowa. That discovery would later be channeled into the development of the most destructive bomb ever created.
KCRG.com
Decatur County Body
Millions of Americans are headed home after Thanksgiving on what is traditionally known as the busiest travel day of the year. Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. Updated: 10 hours ago. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
Gold coin worth $1,800 found in metro Red Kettle
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Every donation counts when it comes to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, but some coins count for a little more. Among the assorted pennies, nickels and dimes dropped into the kettle at Scheel’s at Jordan Creek was a 1983 Canadian Queen Elizabeth II gold coin. The coin has a […]
No danger to the public in stabbing at West Des Moines Hy-Vee parking lot, police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have located the suspect and the victim in a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway after a 911 call came in about the stabbing around 5:30 a.m., according to […]
