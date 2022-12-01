ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSAT 12

Director of Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center dies at 86

SAN ANTONIO – The director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has died at the age of 86. Pedro Rodriguez, also an elder statesman of Chicanx arts, passed away on Dec. 1 in San Antonio from long-term illness complications, according to the GCAC. “Rodriguez was a fierce warrior of...
KSAT 12

Big Mama’s Safe House launches G.R.E.A.T program

Crimes are up across the city, particularly violent crimes. Homicides have jumped up 67% compared to last year, according to San Antonio Police Department. The troubling trend of gun violence is seen in San Antonio almost daily. “It really makes me feel really sad because we have solutions, right?” Bennie...
KSAT 12

Northside ISD to host free comic convention

SAN ANTONIO – Nerdvana Con celebrates anime, manga, and graphic art at Stevens High School this weekend. The free event will be from 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 600 N. Ellison Drive. Nerdvana Con is geared towards middle and high school students and was created...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

With Christmas weeks away, counselors see an uptick in students asking for help

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio school district is leading the way in suicide prevention. During the pandemic, rates of adolescent depression and anxiety doubled. That’s according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports emergency visits for suspected suicide attempts increased last year, particularly among girls.
glasstire.com

City of San Antonio Debuts Two New Murals by Trio of Latina Artists

Earlier this week, the City of San Antonio’s Departments of Arts & Culture and Parks & Recreation announced the completion of two large-scale murals at the Ramirez Community Center in the southwest part of the city. The murals, Motivated Community and Joyful Momentum, mark the first time the City...
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
KSAT 12

Elf Louise project returns to full hustle and bustle this year

SAN ANTONIO – For a second-grader, Autumn Threlkeld has mad elf skills. “You find the present, and you wrap the present,” she said while carefully cutting the wrapping paper. She says the secret to superior elf-wrapping is in the tape. Autumn and her mom are helping Elf Louise...
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Alana Steemer, Harlan High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Alana Steemer of Harlan High School. Alana is a member of the varsity volleyball team where she was named First-Team Academic All-District. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Math Honor Society Club. Alana also performs community service through Westover Hills Church by mentoring youth. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 13 percent of her class. Alana plans to play collegiate volleyball, earn her master’s degree and become a nurse practitoner in Pediatrics.
KIXS FM 108

Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
KSAT 12

Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Judson ISD names interim superintendent

SAN ANTONIO — Judson Independent School District has named an interim superintendent. Dr. Milton Fields has taken the position after a special board meeting was held on Thursday. Fields served as the Deputy Superintendent of Student Support Services. He is a Judson High School alum and an Air Force Veteran.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans

SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. Fifteen of those here in San Antonio. Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.
KSAT 12

College student disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old University of Houston student disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday morning. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.

