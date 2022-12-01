Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Director of Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center dies at 86
SAN ANTONIO – The director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has died at the age of 86. Pedro Rodriguez, also an elder statesman of Chicanx arts, passed away on Dec. 1 in San Antonio from long-term illness complications, according to the GCAC. “Rodriguez was a fierce warrior of...
KSAT 12
World Heritage Center teaches San Antonio families how to keep holiday traditions alive
SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are a time for family and friends to come together through traditions, like making tamales or playing Loteria. However, those traditions are often lost when a family member passes away and the recipe passes with them. The World Heritage Center hosted a holiday art...
KSAT 12
Big Mama’s Safe House launches G.R.E.A.T program
Crimes are up across the city, particularly violent crimes. Homicides have jumped up 67% compared to last year, according to San Antonio Police Department. The troubling trend of gun violence is seen in San Antonio almost daily. “It really makes me feel really sad because we have solutions, right?” Bennie...
KSAT 12
Northside ISD to host free comic convention
SAN ANTONIO – Nerdvana Con celebrates anime, manga, and graphic art at Stevens High School this weekend. The free event will be from 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 600 N. Ellison Drive. Nerdvana Con is geared towards middle and high school students and was created...
With Christmas weeks away, counselors see an uptick in students asking for help
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio school district is leading the way in suicide prevention. During the pandemic, rates of adolescent depression and anxiety doubled. That’s according to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports emergency visits for suspected suicide attempts increased last year, particularly among girls.
glasstire.com
City of San Antonio Debuts Two New Murals by Trio of Latina Artists
Earlier this week, the City of San Antonio’s Departments of Arts & Culture and Parks & Recreation announced the completion of two large-scale murals at the Ramirez Community Center in the southwest part of the city. The murals, Motivated Community and Joyful Momentum, mark the first time the City...
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
KSAT 12
Elf Louise project returns to full hustle and bustle this year
SAN ANTONIO – For a second-grader, Autumn Threlkeld has mad elf skills. “You find the present, and you wrap the present,” she said while carefully cutting the wrapping paper. She says the secret to superior elf-wrapping is in the tape. Autumn and her mom are helping Elf Louise...
KSAT 12
Scholar Athlete: Alana Steemer, Harlan High School
SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Alana Steemer of Harlan High School. Alana is a member of the varsity volleyball team where she was named First-Team Academic All-District. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Math Honor Society Club. Alana also performs community service through Westover Hills Church by mentoring youth. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 13 percent of her class. Alana plans to play collegiate volleyball, earn her master’s degree and become a nurse practitoner in Pediatrics.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
KSAT 12
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
KSAT 12
Hear SAFD firefighter’s powerful spoken poem about mental health challenges in fire service
SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter’s job is grueling, but it’s not just physically dangerous. Seeing so much death and destruction is mentally and emotionally wearing. However, in a profession like firefighting, vulnerability can be tough to come by. That’s why the San Antonio Fire Department just held...
Study: San Antonio home to one of the most underrated and most overrated tourist attractions
The Japanese Tea Garden was among the most underrated attractions, while SeaWorld was one of the most overrated.
Judson ISD names interim superintendent
SAN ANTONIO — Judson Independent School District has named an interim superintendent. Dr. Milton Fields has taken the position after a special board meeting was held on Thursday. Fields served as the Deputy Superintendent of Student Support Services. He is a Judson High School alum and an Air Force Veteran.
USAA gifting 100 free cars to veterans
SAN ANTONIO — USAA is celebrating 100 years of serving military families by giving away 100 new vehicles to military families in need. Fifteen of those here in San Antonio. Gregory Pratt said, the executive director, said giving the cars to veterans is a way of saying thank you.
Pet adoptions only $25 during 'Empty the Shelters' holiday event at SA Humane Society
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society has announced they will be participating in a nationwide event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats in time for Christmas. “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event lowers the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at the Humane Society for 10 days starting on December 1.
'There's teachers crying': Why students at one San Antonio college are worried their school may shut down
SAN ANTONIO — Concerned students are on a ‘quest’ for answers. Three women enrolled at Quest College claim chaos is unfolding behind campus walls. Fearing backlash, they didn’t want to be publicly identified, but said they are worried the school is ‘quietly closing.’. “About two...
KSAT 12
College student disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old University of Houston student disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for as of Monday morning. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday.
